Tesco Reduced Fat Seafood Sauce 500Ml
- Energy195kJ 47kcal2%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1302kJ / 314kcal
Product Description
- Reduced fat seafood sauce.
- Great with prawns. Blended with tomatoes, garlic and paprika for a rich, tangy flavour.
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil (23%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Tomato Purée (13%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (0.8%), Dijon Mustard[Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Citric Acid], Soy Sauce [Soya bean, Wheat Gluten, ], Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring (Mustard Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
Approx. 33 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|1302kJ / 314kcal
|195kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|24.4g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|16.9g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|40% less fat than Tesco Seafood Sauce.
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
