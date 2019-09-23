By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Hunters Chicken Breasts 430G

Tesco 2 Hunters Chicken Breasts 430G
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1312kJ 312kcal
    16%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 698kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets with smoked dry cure bacon, Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese and a smoky barbecue sauce.
  • Hand wrapped in bacon, topped with cheese and sweet, smoky BBQ sauce
  • Pack size: 0.43kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast Fillet (60%), Barbecue Sauce (25%), Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon (6%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Potato Starch.

Barbecue Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Molasses, Salt, Onion, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Black Treacle, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tamarind, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove.

Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, 170°C, 5
Time: 35-40 mins
190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Add sauce from sachet and cook for a further 20-25 minutes. Stir sauce thoroughly before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid
  • Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side
  • After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving
  • The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking
  • This is natural occurrence and completely harmless.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

430g e;430g e (Exp)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (188g**)
Energy698kJ / 166kcal1312kJ / 312kcal
Fat6.0g11.3g
Saturates3.0g5.6g
Carbohydrate2.4g4.4g
Sugars2.4g4.4g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein25.6g48.1g
Salt0.80g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 430g typically weighs 376g.--

Safety information

One of the better hunters chicken . We add some ex

4 stars

One of the better hunters chicken . We add some extra cheese

Foul Fowl

2 stars

Tried this and was sorely disappointed. Lots of over-the-top sauce. Two HALF breasts of bland tasteless chicken. The little slivers of bacon were OK.

Good for midweek meal.

5 stars

All in all a good blend of chicken, bacon and barbecue sauce (a bit light on the cheese though). Plenty for two. We've had these from frozen as well and they taste just the same.

Fabulous xx

5 stars

Fabulous xx

hunters chicken

3 stars

no it was not good the chicken breast was very small at one time they would have been a good size , but now it looks like it one chicken breast cut in half to make two, not good at all

Proper tasty for the price

5 stars

Ohhh yeah and that bbq sauce, so sticky and yum

Dramatic decrease in size!!!

1 stars

WHAT'S HAPPENED TO THIS PRODUCT. I purchased two hunters chicken in store yesterday. We purchase this product every week and usually it contains two whole chicken breasts. We opened the package just now to find HALF the size of chicken we usually receive. It honestly shocked us, the dramatic decrease in size. Also, the BBQ is MUCH thinner than it used to be, it's barely there!! I am SO disappointed and have reported to your customer service team. Used to be a solid favourite but won't buy again unfortunately.

