Tesco 2 Hunters Chicken Breasts 430G

One of the better hunters chicken . We add some extra cheese
Foul Fowl
Tried this and was sorely disappointed. Lots of over-the-top sauce. Two HALF breasts of bland tasteless chicken. The little slivers of bacon were OK.
Good for midweek meal.
All in all a good blend of chicken, bacon and barbecue sauce (a bit light on the cheese though). Plenty for two. We've had these from frozen as well and they taste just the same.
Fabulous xx
hunters chicken
no it was not good the chicken breast was very small at one time they would have been a good size , but now it looks like it one chicken breast cut in half to make two, not good at all
Proper tasty for the price
Ohhh yeah and that bbq sauce, so sticky and yum
Dramatic decrease in size!!!
WHAT'S HAPPENED TO THIS PRODUCT. I purchased two hunters chicken in store yesterday. We purchase this product every week and usually it contains two whole chicken breasts. We opened the package just now to find HALF the size of chicken we usually receive. It honestly shocked us, the dramatic decrease in size. Also, the BBQ is MUCH thinner than it used to be, it's barely there!! I am SO disappointed and have reported to your customer service team. Used to be a solid favourite but won't buy again unfortunately.