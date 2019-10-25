By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basa Fillets 500G
£ 3.30
£6.60/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy330kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillets in a protective ice glaze.
  • Mild & Firm Hand cut basa, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Basa (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 20-25 mins Wrap fish in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Pre-heat oven and place parcel onto a baking tray on the middle shelf.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 3mins/ 2mins 45 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate, cover and vent and heat on full power.
Allow product to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Produce of

Packed in Vietnam, Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (68g**)
Energy485kJ / 115kcal330kJ / 78kcal
Fat2.6g1.8g
Saturates1.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein22.5g15.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 500gg typically weighs 340gg.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Bland unless treated right

5 stars

Really bland on its own, on first impression I really wouldn't have recommended it. However, when Jerked overnight and grilled on a g.foreman style grill, finished with blowtorch(totally optional but enhances everything). Damn! It holds together where other fish sticks and flakes. Takes on flavours well. Cheap and works really well when treated right.

Basa will never be cooked in this house again

1 stars

I was given one of these packs as a substitution for a pack of White fish (Pollock). I'd never heard of it, so cooked it as I do the Pollock. I cooled and dished it up as normal. The 2 cats were going nuts. I put the food in front of them, they sniffed and walked away. They have never done that with fish before. I ate some and totally agreed with them. Waste not want not, I gave the fish to the food waste consumer (Rottweiler), she ate it. She eats anything. I'll not be buying that fish again. I was in a Tesco shop this morning, no Pollock in the freezer, loads of Basa. I bought 2 packs of cod and 2 packs of haddock, there were not many packs of those in the freezer. A touch expensive but at least I'll be able to eat it too. PS the review will not let me post with zero stars, so I have to give 1 star. Fair I suppose as the Rottweiler ate it.

