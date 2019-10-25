Tesco Basa Fillets 500G

Bland unless treated right
Really bland on its own, on first impression I really wouldn't have recommended it. However, when Jerked overnight and grilled on a g.foreman style grill, finished with blowtorch(totally optional but enhances everything). Damn! It holds together where other fish sticks and flakes. Takes on flavours well. Cheap and works really well when treated right.
Basa will never be cooked in this house again
I was given one of these packs as a substitution for a pack of White fish (Pollock). I'd never heard of it, so cooked it as I do the Pollock. I cooled and dished it up as normal. The 2 cats were going nuts. I put the food in front of them, they sniffed and walked away. They have never done that with fish before. I ate some and totally agreed with them. Waste not want not, I gave the fish to the food waste consumer (Rottweiler), she ate it. She eats anything. I'll not be buying that fish again. I was in a Tesco shop this morning, no Pollock in the freezer, loads of Basa. I bought 2 packs of cod and 2 packs of haddock, there were not many packs of those in the freezer. A touch expensive but at least I'll be able to eat it too. PS the review will not let me post with zero stars, so I have to give 1 star. Fair I suppose as the Rottweiler ate it.