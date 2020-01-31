By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yorkshire Provender Tomato & Pepper Soup 600G

Yorkshire Provender Tomato & Pepper Soup 600G
£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

New

Product Description

  • Tomato & red pepper soup with Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese...
  • Tangy tomatoes, sweet red peppers and a touch of chilli are balanced with creamy Wensleydale and finished with fresh basil.
  • "We're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soups for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
  • Belinda and Terry (& Fox the dog)
  • Honestly delicious
  • Naturally skinny
  • 1st prize for taste
  • 2 of your 5 a day per 300g
  • Made with Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese, handcrafted in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • I'm gluten free
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 600G
Information

Ingredients

Crushed Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) 39%, Water, Onion, Red Pepper 7%, Wensleydale Cheese (Milk) 5%, Tomato Purée 4%, Vegetable Stock* (Celery), Olive Pomace Oil, Garlic, Basil 0.4%, Paprika, Chilli Powder, *Vegetable Stock contains: Salt, Starch (Potato), Dried Vegetables (Celery Root, Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating.Use by: See lid.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly: 750W 5 mins/850W 4 1/2 mins. Stir halfway through heating. Allow to stand for a minute or two. Careful, it's hot!

Instructions: Shake well before heating.

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 2 x 300g servings

Name and address

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.

  • www.yorkshireprovender.co.uk

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 202kJ/49kcal
Fat 2.8g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrate 2.9g
of which sugars 2.4g
Protein 2.1g
Salt 0.69g

Ruddy delicious! 5 gold stars!

5 stars

Ruddy delicious!!! Yum, yum and yum again! So tasty and the cheese just makes it adding a scrummy texture. Why is it unavailable Tesco??? Don't do this to me. I NEED this soup in my life and my tum!

