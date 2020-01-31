Yorkshire Provender Tomato & Pepper Soup 600G

Ruddy delicious! 5 gold stars!
Ruddy delicious!!! Yum, yum and yum again! So tasty and the cheese just makes it adding a scrummy texture. Why is it unavailable Tesco??? Don't do this to me. I NEED this soup in my life and my tum!
Crushed Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid) 39%, Water, Onion, Red Pepper 7%, Wensleydale Cheese (Milk) 5%, Tomato Purée 4%, Vegetable Stock* (Celery), Olive Pomace Oil, Garlic, Basil 0.4%, Paprika, Chilli Powder, *Vegetable Stock contains: Salt, Starch (Potato), Dried Vegetables (Celery Root, Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)
Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating.Use by: See lid.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly: 750W 5 mins/850W 4 1/2 mins. Stir halfway through heating. Allow to stand for a minute or two. Careful, it's hot!
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Shake well before heating.
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.
Made in the UK
Contains 2 x 300g servings
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|202kJ/49kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|Protein
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.69g
