Seven Seas Jointcare Xcel Max 30S

4(94)Write a review
Seven Seas Jointcare Xcel Max 30S
£ 20.00
£0.67/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Food Supplement
  • Our highest strength 1500mg Glucosamine, Omega-3 and Collagen
  • Vitamins C & D
  • GlucOmega® is a convenient combination of Glucosamine and Omega-3 fish oils
  • Seven Seas JointCare Max provides support for:
  • - Cartilage: Vitamin C
  • - Muscles: Vitamin D
  • - Bones: Vitamin D
  • - Collagen: Vitamin C
  • UK's No.1 Joint Care Brand*
  • *Nielsen we 30.12.17
  • Seven Seas JointCare® Max has been formulated with:
  • Vitamin C to support collagen formation for the normal function of cartilage and bones
  • Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function
  • Contains:
  • 1500 mg Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl
  • 356 mg Omega-3 nutrients
  • 84 mg Collagen
  • To support an active lifestyle
  • Contains active ingredients that work with your body over time; you may need to take for up to three months, before experiencing full benefits.
  • Seven Seas has been supporting family health since 1935 and our Seven Seas JointCare® experts understand how important it is for you to have the support you need so you can continue doing the things you love.
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  Vitamin C to support collagen formation for the normal function of cartilage and bones
  • Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Take one tablet and one capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Return to

  • Have any questions or comments?
  • Visit www.seven-seas.com
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

    • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
    • 30 Glucosamine Tablets
    • 30 Fish Oil Capsules

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Hydrolysed Collagen (Fish), Emulsifiers: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Calcium Ascorbate, Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol

    Allergy Information

    Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya

    Storage

    Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Capsule% NRV
    Vitamin D 10 µg200
    Vitamin C 20 mg25
    Fish Oil615 mg
    Providing Omega-3 nutrients356 mg
    Of which EPA & DHA312 mg
    Fish Collagen84 mg
    NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
    • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
    • 30 Glucosamine Tablets
    • 30 Fish Oil Capsules

    Information

    Ingredients

    Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl (Crab (Crustacean)), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Maltodextrin, Tablet Coat (Colour: Titanium Dioxide, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Polydextrose, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate

    Allergy Information

    Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya

    Storage

    Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Tablet
    Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl1500 mg

94 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Seven seas

5 stars

My son who is into boxing has been taking these for his joints and muscle,these vitamins are amazing for those who are into sports. The vitamin tablet is a bit large in size but we have managed to still swallow it.

No more aches and pain

5 stars

I have used this product for years now for my joints. I used to have terrible knee pain and every time I run out of these it comes back.

very good

4 stars

I tryed it all January. If have as well vit.B12, could be perfect !

Creaky bones

3 stars

Husband has poorly knees and probably needs knee replacement.. Bought him these to try and for a bit of peace and quiet but, he states there has been no difference.. Not even the placebo effect

Decent Product

4 stars

Good product. Tablets looked a little over size, but were not a problem to swallow at all. Seemed to aid joint pain is shoulder and knee. Would recommend as well as use again.

So Easy with Jointcare Vitamain C - D

5 stars

We love Jointcare vitamin C &amp; D, so easy to ensure we are topped up with such essential vitamins. We will always stick with Seven Seas.

Oil

4 stars

This product works well, you must keep taking it. It has improved the pain in joints in knees and ankles

Before i started

5 stars

Before i started taking Seven Seas Jointcare Max,my problem were my aching knees,when i went from sitting to standing my knees, were painful and stiff. but after three weeks of taking both tablets,i noticed reduced pain and stiffness in my knee joints,so i will definitely continue to take these tablets.My only recommendation is the size of the tablets,as some people might find them hard to swallow as their quite large.

I suffer from

5 stars

I suffer from osteoarthritis and chronic pain. I am on quite a few different tablets due to this. During a gp appointment I showed him what I was taking and he said they can be very beneficial to people in my position

Although the tablets

4 stars

Although the tablets are rather large and difficult to take they definitely seem to be helping. I suffer from Fibromyalgia, arthritis and a number of physical joint injuries so anything that helps me to cope is well worth every penny. I shall be buying more to give myself a real opportunity to discover the lasting benefits.

1-10 of 94 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

