Seven Seas Jointcare Xcel Max 30S

Seven seas
My son who is into boxing has been taking these for his joints and muscle,these vitamins are amazing for those who are into sports. The vitamin tablet is a bit large in size but we have managed to still swallow it.
No more aches and pain
I have used this product for years now for my joints. I used to have terrible knee pain and every time I run out of these it comes back.
very good
I tryed it all January. If have as well vit.B12, could be perfect !
Creaky bones
Husband has poorly knees and probably needs knee replacement.. Bought him these to try and for a bit of peace and quiet but, he states there has been no difference.. Not even the placebo effect
Decent Product
Good product. Tablets looked a little over size, but were not a problem to swallow at all. Seemed to aid joint pain is shoulder and knee. Would recommend as well as use again.
So Easy with Jointcare Vitamain C - D
We love Jointcare vitamin C & D, so easy to ensure we are topped up with such essential vitamins. We will always stick with Seven Seas.
Oil
This product works well, you must keep taking it. It has improved the pain in joints in knees and ankles
Before i started
Before i started taking Seven Seas Jointcare Max,my problem were my aching knees,when i went from sitting to standing my knees, were painful and stiff. but after three weeks of taking both tablets,i noticed reduced pain and stiffness in my knee joints,so i will definitely continue to take these tablets.My only recommendation is the size of the tablets,as some people might find them hard to swallow as their quite large.
I suffer from
I suffer from osteoarthritis and chronic pain. I am on quite a few different tablets due to this. During a gp appointment I showed him what I was taking and he said they can be very beneficial to people in my position
Although the tablets
Although the tablets are rather large and difficult to take they definitely seem to be helping. I suffer from Fibromyalgia, arthritis and a number of physical joint injuries so anything that helps me to cope is well worth every penny. I shall be buying more to give myself a real opportunity to discover the lasting benefits.