Brothers Toffee Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle

5(2)Write a review
Brothers Toffee Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Toffee Flavour Cider
  • Made by 4 brothers in Somerset. At the heart of this cider you'll find a story of dedication, invention & brotherhood. Just like our history this flavour is worth discovering. A blend of cream soda and smouldering toffee with a rich creamy finish. Bring out your curiosity.
  • Born in a field in Somerset
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A blend of cream soda and smouldering toffee with a rich creamy finish

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled over ice.

Name and address

  • Showerings Cider Mill,
  • Shepton Mallet,
  • Somerset,
  • England,
  • BA4 5ND.

  • Tel: 01749 333456
  • www.brotherscider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

This stuff is really, really tasty.

5 stars

A lovely toffee and apple flavour

5 stars

This is so different from any other cider and absolutely delicious.

