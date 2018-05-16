By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Westler Burgers In Onion Gravy 4 Pack 425G

Westler Burgers In Onion Gravy 4 Pack 425G
£ 1.30
£3.06/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Burgers in Onion Gravy.
  • Westlers Burgers in onion gravy are a delicious teatime treat for all the family. Why not try Westlers burgers with creamy mash, served with a side of vegetables as a main meal. Alternatively, for a satisfying quick snack, serve in a burger bun, drizzled generously with onion gravy.
  • Mums choice
  • Mealtimes made easy!
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Gravy (58%) (Water, Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Onion (8%), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Colour: E150c, Sugar, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Flavourings), Burgers (42%) (Pork (42%), Chicken (24%), Wheat Flour, Water, Chicken Connective Tissue, Salt, Pork Connective Tissue, Chicken Fat, Stabilisers: E451, E452, Spices, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Yeast, Onion, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Antioxidant: E316, Spice Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Unopened: Store in a cool dry place. Once opened: Transfer contents into a suitable covered container.Keep refrigerated and use within 48 hours. Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide.
Please ensure that the product is piping hot before serving.
For best results, separate burgers prior to heating.

Hob
Instructions: This product is ready cooked. Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently, stirring occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in Holland. Made in Holland using pork and chicken from the EU

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • If you are dissatisfied with this product for any reason, please write to us, quoting the code on the can end. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Malton Foods,
  • Amotherby,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6TQ.
  • Freephone 0800 027 6336
  • www.maltonfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/4 can*%RI
Energy 457kJ486kJ
-109kcal116kcal6%
Fat 5.0g5.3g8%
of which saturates 1.7g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate 8.8g9.4g
of which sugars 0.8g0.9g1%
Fibre 0.5g0.5g
Protein 7.1g7.5g
Salt 0.93g0.99g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

