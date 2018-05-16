Westler Burgers In Onion Gravy 4 Pack 425G

- Energy486kJ 116kcal6%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.99g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ
Product Description
- 4 Burgers in Onion Gravy.
- Westlers Burgers in onion gravy are a delicious teatime treat for all the family. Why not try Westlers burgers with creamy mash, served with a side of vegetables as a main meal. Alternatively, for a satisfying quick snack, serve in a burger bun, drizzled generously with onion gravy.
- Mums choice
- Mealtimes made easy!
- Pack size: 425g
Information
Ingredients
Gravy (58%) (Water, Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Onion (8%), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Colour: E150c, Sugar, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Flavourings), Burgers (42%) (Pork (42%), Chicken (24%), Wheat Flour, Water, Chicken Connective Tissue, Salt, Pork Connective Tissue, Chicken Fat, Stabilisers: E451, E452, Spices, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Yeast, Onion, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Antioxidant: E316, Spice Extract)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Unopened: Store in a cool dry place. Once opened: Transfer contents into a suitable covered container.Keep refrigerated and use within 48 hours. Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide.
Please ensure that the product is piping hot before serving.
For best results, separate burgers prior to heating.
Hob
Instructions: This product is ready cooked. Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently, stirring occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in Holland. Made in Holland using pork and chicken from the EU
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced on behalf of:
- Malton Foods,
- Amotherby,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6TQ.
Return to
- If you are dissatisfied with this product for any reason, please write to us, quoting the code on the can end. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Malton Foods,
- Amotherby,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6TQ.
- Freephone 0800 027 6336
- www.maltonfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/4 can
|*%RI
|Energy
|457kJ
|486kJ
|-
|109kcal
|116kcal
|6%
|Fat
|5.0g
|5.3g
|8%
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.8g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|9.4g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.9g
|1%
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.1g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.93g
|0.99g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
