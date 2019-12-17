Wikinger Hot Dogs 1030G

- Energy780kJ 188kcal9%
- Fat15.3g22%
- Saturates5.5g28%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867 kJ
Product Description
- Hot Dogs made with turkey and chicken mechanically separated meat, pork and beef in brine.
- King of hot dogs
- Pack size: 720g
Information
Ingredients
40% Poultry Mechanically Separated Meat (Turkey, Chicken), 33% Meat (Pork, Beef), Water, Poultry Fat with Skin (Turkey, Chicken), Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Soya Protein, Spices, Spice Extracts (contains Celery), Sugar, Stabilisers (E451, E450, E331iii), Milk Protein, Antioxidant (E300), Preservative (E250), Beechwood Smoke
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Wikinger Hot Dogs are pre-cooked and can be eaten hot or enjoyed cold straight from the jar.
To Heat: Place Hot Dogs into a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water. Heat gently for about 5 minutes. Do not boil.
Produce of
Product of Germany
Name and address
- Wikinger Fleischwaren GmbH,
- 24937 Flensburg,
- Germany.
Return to
- UK Office:
- Telephone 00 44 (0)1142 138 360
- www.wikingershotdogs.com
Drained weight
720g
Net Contents
1030g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|drained weight, average contents per 100g:
|Energy
|867 kJ
|-
|(209 kcal)
|Fat
|17.0g
|of which saturates
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|13.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019