Hawaiian Tropic Coconut Body Butter 200Ml

Luxurious, creamy body butter
Recommended by a friend, I used this body butter on holiday and it's so lovely I want to use it all year round. Lovely smell, softens skin beautifully.
Yum!
Great smell of summer and very moisturising without being too heavy or greasy.
Works brilliantly, smells beautiful
I swear by this as an all year round body moisturiser. Sinks into skin quickly with no stickiness, keeps my skin hydrated all days and smells amazing! I haven't found anything better in years and can't imagine using anything else on my skin.