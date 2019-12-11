By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whitworths Extra Juicy Currants 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Whitworths Extra Juicy Currants 350G
£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

100g contains
  • Energy1220kJ 287kcal
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Partially Rehydrated Currants
  • Facebook/WhitworthsUK
  • Twitter/Whitworths
  • Instagram/WhitworthsUK
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer.
  • After careful consideration we selected the South African Zante Mini Currant as the perfect baking currant. Not only they seedless but they are smaller in size which means they spread more evenly throughout your bake. We add a little extra moisture after drying to ensure they are the juiciest out there.
  • Small & seedless for perfect bakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Currants (95%), Sunflower Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end: see base of pack.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 11 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd.,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd.,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1220kJ / 287kcal366kJ/ 86kcal
Fat 0.4g0.1g
of which saturates 0.1gTrace
Carbohydrate 67.7g20.3g
of which sugars** 67.7g20.3g
Fibre 1.9g0.6g
Protein 2.3g0.7g
Salt TraceTrace
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Whitworths Extra Juicy Mixed Fruit 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here