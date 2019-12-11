Whitworths Extra Juicy Currants 350G
- Energy1220kJ 287kcal14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 287kcal
Product Description
- Partially Rehydrated Currants
- Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer.
- After careful consideration we selected the South African Zante Mini Currant as the perfect baking currant. Not only they seedless but they are smaller in size which means they spread more evenly throughout your bake. We add a little extra moisture after drying to ensure they are the juiciest out there.
- Small & seedless for perfect bakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Partially Rehydrated Currants (95%), Sunflower Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end: see base of pack.
Produce of
Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 11 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd.,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1220kJ / 287kcal
|366kJ/ 86kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|67.7g
|20.3g
|of which sugars**
|67.7g
|20.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
