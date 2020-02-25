Meantime London Lager Bottle 330Ml
- Beer
- East Anglian malt and Goldings hops combine for a crisp, refreshing lager that's full of flavour. A modern classic, straight from London's back garden.
- Alastair Hook
- Founder
- Pioneers of modern craft beer
- Born in London, brewed for all
- East Anglian malt & goldings hops
- Crisp, flavourful, refreshing
- Pack size: 330ML
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
- Contains: Barley
1.5
4.5% vol
United Kingdom
Beer
Ambient
Brewed and bottled in the UK
- Enjoy chilled.
Bottle. Recyclable
- Meantime Brewing Company,
- London,
- SE10 0AR.
- www.meantimebrewing.com
- info@meantimebrewing.com
18 Years
330ml ℮
