Meantime London Lager Bottle 330Ml

Meantime London Lager Bottle 330Ml
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Beer
  • East Anglian malt and Goldings hops combine for a crisp, refreshing lager that's full of flavour. A modern classic, straight from London's back garden.
  • Alastair Hook
  • Founder
  • Pioneers of modern craft beer
  • Born in London, brewed for all
  • East Anglian malt & goldings hops
  • Crisp, flavourful, refreshing
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Meantime Brewing Company,
  • London,
  • SE10 0AR.

Return to

  • Meantime Brewing Company,
  • London,
  • SE10 0AR.
  • www.meantimebrewing.com
  • info@meantimebrewing.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 155kJ / 37cal

