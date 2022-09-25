We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mint Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml

3.5(26)Write a review
Tesco Mint Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml
£2.00
£0.22/100ml

One scoop

Energy
508kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.3g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured ice cream with chocolate flavoured sauce, dark chocolate chips and dark chocolate curls.
  • Dark chocolate chips. Mint chocolate chip ice cream with waves of chocolate sauce.
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (11%) [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (4%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Dark Chocolate Curls (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Peppermint Oil, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Tub. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (54g)
Energy941kJ / 225kcal508kJ / 121kcal
Fat10.6g5.7g
Saturates7.7g4.2g
Carbohydrate29.3g15.8g
Sugars22.8g12.3g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein2.7g1.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A 54g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

26 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

I bought this ice cream in the cones during the su

5 stars

I bought this ice cream in the cones during the summer, and wanted more! It has a lovely minty taste, with delicate chocolate chips throughout. I have no idea how many servings it has as I eat it straight from the tub, and put it back in the freezer when I've had enough! (Usually lasts about three servings!) It's a great price, for a gorgeous ice cream.

the ice cream is delicious, but a piece of glass w

3 stars

the ice cream is delicious, but a piece of glass was found in the middle.

I hadn't had Mint ice cream for ages because I'd d

5 stars

I hadn't had Mint ice cream for ages because I'd discovered Salted Caramel but I bought a tub of each and this was delicious. A lovely, delicate flavour and I'll definitely be buying it again.

Not acceptable

4 stars

I was a bit disappointed with the product as it lacked the minty taste would think twice be buying again

Lovely smooth ice cream

4 stars

This ice cream was the right mix of chocolate and mint, creamy and smooth. Very enjoyable

Yes we do like this ice cream the best

5 stars

Yes we do like this ice cream the best

This was my favourite.hubby thought it was too swe

5 stars

This was my favourite.hubby thought it was too sweet.I will definitely be buying this again

My son loves this ice cream

4 stars

I frequently buy this ice cream as my son loves it

Lovely creamy texture

5 stars

Lovely creamy texture

Love it.

4 stars

Have no idea why people are complaining. Yes it may not be the best but one scoop equates to an ice cream from the shop. There are 10 scoops. I love it the mint isnt overpowering and there is just enough chocolate. Add more it if you need it. will carry on buying.Gonna try the strawberry next

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

