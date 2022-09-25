Tesco Mint Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml

I bought this ice cream in the cones during the su
I bought this ice cream in the cones during the summer, and wanted more! It has a lovely minty taste, with delicate chocolate chips throughout. I have no idea how many servings it has as I eat it straight from the tub, and put it back in the freezer when I've had enough! (Usually lasts about three servings!) It's a great price, for a gorgeous ice cream.
the ice cream is delicious, but a piece of glass was found in the middle.
I hadn't had Mint ice cream for ages because I'd discovered Salted Caramel but I bought a tub of each and this was delicious. A lovely, delicate flavour and I'll definitely be buying it again.
Not acceptable
I was a bit disappointed with the product as it lacked the minty taste would think twice be buying again
Lovely smooth ice cream
This ice cream was the right mix of chocolate and mint, creamy and smooth. Very enjoyable
Yes we do like this ice cream the best
This was my favourite.hubby thought it was too sweet.I will definitely be buying this again
My son loves this ice cream
I frequently buy this ice cream as my son loves it
Lovely creamy texture
Love it.
Have no idea why people are complaining. Yes it may not be the best but one scoop equates to an ice cream from the shop. There are 10 scoops. I love it the mint isnt overpowering and there is just enough chocolate. Add more it if you need it. will carry on buying.Gonna try the strawberry next