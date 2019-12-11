By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ox Tongue 184G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Ox Tongue 184G
£ 2.95
£1.61/100g
1/3 of a can
  • Energy495kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Ox tongue in beef gelatine.
  • MEATY & RICH Whole cuts of ox tongue, carefully cured for an intense, meaty flavour
  • Pack size: 184g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ox Tongue, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Beef Gelatine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Chill before opening. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

184g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a can (61g)
Energy812kJ / 195kcal495kJ / 119kcal
Fat13.3g8.1g
Saturates5.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.6g
Sugars0.9g0.6g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein17.9g10.9g
Salt2.0g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

