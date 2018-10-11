By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi 400G

Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can (200g)
  • Energy811kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 406kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a hot curry sauce.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Succulent chicken breast cooked in a hot curry sauce
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Succulent chicken breast cooked in a hot curry sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (40%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Chopped Tomatoes In Juice, Onion, Water, Tomato Purée, Red and Green Peppers, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 5 mins /900W 4½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W), 2½ mins (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 2 mins (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can
Energy406kJ / 97kcal811kJ / 193kcal
Fat3.4g6.8g
Saturates0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate4.1g8.2g
Sugars2.8g5.6g
Fibre1.4g2.8g
Protein11.7g23.4g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lots spice and chicken

5 stars

Very flavoursome curry with plenty of chicken breast and just the right amount of heat. Perfect with micro rice for a quick meal at work or before the gym!

