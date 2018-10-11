Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi 400G

Lots spice and chicken
Very flavoursome curry with plenty of chicken breast and just the right amount of heat. Perfect with micro rice for a quick meal at work or before the gym!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 406kJ / 97kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (40%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Chopped Tomatoes In Juice, Onion, Water, Tomato Purée, Red and Green Peppers, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Lemon Juice.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave. MICROWAVE 800W 5 mins /900W 4½ mins. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W), 2½ mins (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 2 mins (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
2 Servings
400 g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can
|Energy
|406kJ / 97kcal
|811kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|11.7g
|23.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
