Nivea Black & White Clear Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Terrible 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th January 2020 This product is terrible, I apply it and even after 10 mins I’ll get sweaty and there is no change whatsoever. So disappointed I usually go with nivea all the way!

One year 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd October 2018 So much perfect , i apply it when i want to go out in hot days , no sweat

Invisable Deodorant like no other 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 I got some Nivea men Black & White invisible Anti-perspirant, as someone who suffers with sensitive skin found it great as had mo burning underarm, also loved the can design because it was easy to hold in my hand, best of all I had no white marks on my black work shirts as definitely recommend the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Black & White 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th April 2018 I got a can of Nivea Men Black & White a couple of weeks ago. It works really well! Doesn’t leave marks on my clothes or yellow stains on my chef whites like some other antiperspirants have in the past. At the end of the day I still smell pretty fresh, too. One small downside is it can leave a “cardboardy” feeling on my shirts. Overall, it’s pretty good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent deodorant with long freshness 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd April 2018 I want to recommend this product because when i use it i feel long freshness. Excellent scent and long lasting i feel comfortable in work because of this product. Easy to use and no more irritate skin. I have very sensitive skin and works on me perfectly. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic smell from Nivea 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st April 2018 I’ve tried many alternatives from Nivea and this is by far my favourite. I work in the hospitality industry so at times, it gets extremely hot and sweaty.... this has saved my life on a number of occasions! The smell is fantastic and the no antiperspirant actually works for long period of times! I know where my next purchase lies for my next deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea for men 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th March 2018 If you’re after an antiperspirant that doesn’t leave you with sticky underarms that look like you’ve concealed a couple of sponges that have just been pinched from you local car wash, then this is the product for you. Pleasant scent that last for hours, a spray that doesn’t end up staining your best white shirt and spray that keeps you as dry the Australian outback. Great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best deodorant? 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th March 2018 Ok first glance and this can catches the eye I would say making you mean in to look further. Let's start with smell, it's up there with some high end deodorant I would say very nice smell definitely happy with that area. Let's move to does it work for 48hours....no it's not gonna if your a busy person this would be for someone with a calm non active person but then 2 days and not sorry come on. But for the day at work yes this product is good smells nice and keeps you dry at work. Would I recommend this to any yeah why not it's works and smell nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not converted 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th March 2018 I’m afraid I’m not converted by Nivea Black & White, Having used this daily from early morning during the working day I have to say I prefer my regular deodorant, sure Nivea Black & White has a nice fruity fresh smell but only after a 8 hour shift the smell starts to wear thin & I feel the product would not offer much more protection after this period. Nivea Black & White advertises a period of 48hrs I would have to dispute this. the one positive I ha e for Nivea Black & White is there is no White staining when wearing dark tops so this is certainly a positive but as mentioned I’m afraid I’m not converted & will be using my usual brand..Sorry [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]