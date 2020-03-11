Nivea Black & White Clear Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • NIVEA Black & White Clear Original Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray is here to help you protect your clothes from stains. The product offers white mark protection on your black shirts and anti-yellow staining on your white clothes. The unique formula offers reliable 48 hour protection from sweat and body odour, whilst caring for your skin.


    Free of ethyl alcohol and the skin tolerance of this anti-perspirant has been dermatologically tested

  • White mark protection on black clothing & anti-yellow staining on white clothing
  • Reliable 48h anti-perspirant protection that cares for your skin
  • Quick Dry & No ethyl alcohol
  • 5x Protection against Odour, Sweat, Stains, Residues & Irritation
  • Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, Propylene Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Linalool, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Aerosol. Aluminium

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

250ml ℮

