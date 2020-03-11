Nivea Black & White Clear Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
NIVEA Black & White Clear Original Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray is here to help you protect your clothes from stains. The product offers white mark protection on your black shirts and anti-yellow staining on your white clothes. The unique formula offers reliable 48 hour protection from sweat and body odour, whilst caring for your skin.
Free of ethyl alcohol and the skin tolerance of this anti-perspirant has been dermatologically tested
- White mark protection on black clothing & anti-yellow staining on white clothing
- Reliable 48h anti-perspirant protection that cares for your skin
- Quick Dry & No ethyl alcohol
- 5x Protection against Odour, Sweat, Stains, Residues & Irritation
- Pack size: 250ML
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, Propylene Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Linalool, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Parfum
Made in Germany
Aerosol. Aluminium
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
250ml ℮
