Nivea Men Black & White Power Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On 50Ml

Small but mighty 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th April 2018 Great product. Keep my t-shirt nice and clean, no yellow or white marks. Smells nice and fresh long hours after using it. I am usually a aerosol user, but this one works very good as well even after intensive gym workout. Definitely worth trying, won't regret it. Small but mighty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Roll-on over spray 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 29th March 2018 Having used the spray for years. Exactly the same roll-on has all the same to offer but no aerosol. Does exactly what it says, no marks and generally good. I have bad skin so less to worry about when using this say over an aerosol and worrying about my skin flaring up. This will probably be a permanent switch. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing better out there 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th March 2018 Does everything it said it would! No marks on my clothes, still worked even after a trip to the gym and has a nice scent to it. I would reccomend this product to my friends and family 100% [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA MEN Black and white 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th March 2018 NIVEA MEN Black & White Invisible Original Deodorant Roll-On. It last very long time and smells nice. Been using it a few days now and i really like it. You should buy it and try it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Supe recommendations 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th March 2018 super product does not leave any stains on the clothes I recommend..product worth recommending does not leave stains on clothing. I also have allergies I recommend it to every man [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great scent, does the job 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 23rd March 2018 I don't usually use roll ons but this has a very pleasant scent. I have used it for the past week now and have had no problems with irritation etc. It does the job with no marks as well. I didn't notice any as I usually wear dark clothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Look what I have tried 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd March 2018 Great stuff. You should try it. I will never use different one. It last very long time and smells nice. No more stains. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

invisible and powerful 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd March 2018 Normally I don't use roll on or spray deodorants anymore, I've tended to use another stick based product that works well for me. I was a tad sceptical that a roll on could live up to the same standard and not stain my clothing (which my other product can do from time to time). first off I was pleasantly surprised by the overall packaging and design, though like some other reviews I've seen, I don't think glass portion of the product was necessary, it made it a tad too heavy in my mind. Anyway it has a really nice smell to it, which was fresh and long lasting, i didn't fancy giving it a go without re-using it the next day, so cant comment on its 48 of freshness, but it certainly did the job over the course of a day and as it stated on the packaging, it didn't stain any of my clothes which was great. The roll ball was perfect and never rolled over my armpit dry which some other roll ons can do, and the product wasn't sticky or needed time to dry out before i put my clothes on (as some others I've used in the past), so that was an added bonus to. In all I would recommended it to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea for Men, black and white 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd March 2018 Absolutely superb, dies what it says in the tin and leaves no white marks on clothing! Gives you 48hour protection and is perfect for those who swear a lot! I won't be buying any other roll on deodorant apart from this one! I highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]