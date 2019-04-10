By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Neapolitan Chocolate Sandwich 8X90ml

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Neapolitan Chocolate Sandwich 8X90ml
£ 1.60
£0.22/100ml
One sandwich
  • Energy551kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1102kJ / 264kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Individually wrapped strawberry, vanilla and chocolate flavoured ice creams in biscuit wafers, dipped in a chocolate flavour coating.
  • 8 Neapolitan Choc Sandwich
  • A classic ice cream combination sandwiched between wafers for a treat
  • Pack size: 720ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Flavour Coating (13%), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Wafer (3.5%), Strawberry Purée (2%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Citric Acid, Beetroot Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate.

Chocolate Flavour Coating contains: Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Wafer contains: Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Protein, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain egg, peanuts, almond, cashew, hazelnut, macademia nut, pecan, pistachio and walnut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18 °C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

720 ml e (8x90 ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1102kJ / 264kcal551kJ / 132kcal
Fat14.7g7.4g
Saturates13.1g6.6g
Carbohydrate29.5g14.8g
Sugars22.3g11.2g
Fibre0.9g0.5g
Protein2.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s delicious but it’s never available, please ma

4 stars

It’s delicious but it’s never available, please make it available TESCO!!

Delicious

4 stars

Creamy soft ice cream with firm chocolate. Didn't get 5 stars as the wafer was a bit chewy and the plain white wrapper is a bit boring. Good price and worth buying.

Good alternative to choc ices

4 stars

It was great to find something slightly different - a good option somewhere between a choc ice and a wafer sandwich. Nice tasting ice cream, just the right amount of chocolate (not too thick, which I prefer). I didn't score them 5 because the wafer was slightly soft on the pack I had. It might just have been an unlucky pack but it meant the wafer bent rather than broke when bitten, so squashing the ice cream and making a mess! Didn't detract from the taste though.

Usually bought next

Mars Ice Cream 4 X 51G

£ 2.00
£0.98/100ml

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Ices 8 X 70Ml

£ 1.00
£0.18/100ml

Tesco Rocket Lollies 8 Pack 464Ml

£ 1.00
£0.22/100ml

Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4X110ml

£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here