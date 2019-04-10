Tesco Neapolitan Chocolate Sandwich 8X90ml

It’s delicious but it’s never available, please ma
It’s delicious but it’s never available, please make it available TESCO!!
Delicious
Creamy soft ice cream with firm chocolate. Didn't get 5 stars as the wafer was a bit chewy and the plain white wrapper is a bit boring. Good price and worth buying.
Good alternative to choc ices
It was great to find something slightly different - a good option somewhere between a choc ice and a wafer sandwich. Nice tasting ice cream, just the right amount of chocolate (not too thick, which I prefer). I didn't score them 5 because the wafer was slightly soft on the pack I had. It might just have been an unlucky pack but it meant the wafer bent rather than broke when bitten, so squashing the ice cream and making a mess! Didn't detract from the taste though.