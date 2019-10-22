By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Kenco Millicano Americano Instant Coffee 100G
  • A blend of freeze dried instant coffee and 15% roast and ground coffee.
  • Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
  • Barista-style blend: Americano
  • Taste: bold, rounded, heart-warming
  • Aroma: rich, welcoming
  • Finish: smooth and balanced with a blend of freeze dried instant coffee and roast and ground coffee. Looking for a stronger taste? Why not try Millicano Americano Intense
  • Millicano barista-style blends a perfect cup every time. Our responsibly sourced beans are finely milled and expertly blended for you to create your own coffee shop-inspired coffee.
  • Looking for a stronger taste? Why not try Millicano Americano Intense
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Barista edition
  • Whole bean instant
  • Pack size: 100g

Instant Coffee (85%), Roast and Ground Coffee (15%)

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end: see base of tin

  • Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.

Suggested serving size is 1.6g per cup

Tin. Recyclable

100g ℮

Doesn't dissolve well - always floating granules

1 stars

The coffee doesn't dissolve very well. Never had a coffee that always leaves coffee granules which have to be spooned from the cup.

The best!

5 stars

This is the best instant coffee out there!! I have tired many many different brands and types of instant coffees and this one trumps them all. It is strong and smooth with a great aroma and taste, a great way to start the day.

By far the best mass produced instant coffee.

5 stars

Amazing smell, taste and quality looking coffee. I prefer this even to most ground coffee or pods.

Absolutely love this coffee it is so pure and refr

5 stars

Absolutely love this coffee it is so pure and refreshing. I am instantly energized and very affordable too . Thank you

