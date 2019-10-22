Kenco Millicano Americano Instant Coffee 100G

Doesn't dissolve well - always floating granules
The coffee doesn't dissolve very well. Never had a coffee that always leaves coffee granules which have to be spooned from the cup.
The best!
This is the best instant coffee out there!! I have tired many many different brands and types of instant coffees and this one trumps them all. It is strong and smooth with a great aroma and taste, a great way to start the day.
By far the best mass produced instant coffee.
Amazing smell, taste and quality looking coffee. I prefer this even to most ground coffee or pods.
Absolutely love this coffee it is so pure and refreshing. I am instantly energized and very affordable too . Thank you