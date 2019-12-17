Linda Mccartney 2 Mozzarella Burgers 227G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 burgers. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.



Grill

Instructions: Preheat grill to a moderate heat. Place burgers onto a wire rack in a grill pan and grill for 15-16 minutes, turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas Mark 6. Place burgers onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

