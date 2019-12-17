Linda Mccartney 2 Mozzarella Burgers 227G

Soooo good. Takeaways near me sell them; that's ho
Soooo good. Takeaways near me sell them; that's how good they are. Great for a meat free day or those transitioning from meat to plant based.
Just yum
I honestly didn't know what to expect as I have only eaten bean burgers when I feel like eating vegetarian food. These don't have eggs and are really juicy and delicious!! I was honestly so confused because they're vegetarian and I'd recommend this to all my friends.
Best vegetarian product I have tried so far. Very tasty! Will definitely swap rather than have a meat one!
Cardboard burgers
Bit like cardboard. Won't buy again. How people think they are wonderful is beyond me.
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS.
I would give these and the sausage 10/10. unbelievably gorgeous imo, the burgers are an inch thick and stay an inch thick even after cooking...the sausage's are delicious too. I like to eat my food knowing i'm not gunna bite into an eyeball, ear or some part of an animal that manufacturer's put into sausages and burgers...the waste goes into sausages, everyone knows.
Delicious
Love these mozzarella burgers, they are so delicious and a great meat alternative. Great value too!
Delicious!
Not sure why there are so many bad reviews... delicious!
Delicious - and I’m not even veggie
These are SO delicious. I’m not even vegetarian and I love these. I can’t taste the difference between these and beef burgers. The addition of mozzarella is genius. I could eat these every day. 20 minutes on 200 degrees they’re done. Few chips; proper comfort food without the guilt.
Gross
Really didn't like the taste of this at all and it left a even worse aftertaste, quite a shame but at least they weren't expensive.
One of the Best Tasting Vegetarian Foods
Absolutely amazing taste, and that's from a meat eater, seriously great flavour !