Linda Mccartney 2 Mozzarella Burgers 227G

4(24)Write a review
Linda Mccartney 2 Mozzarella Burgers 227G
Each grilled burger contains:
  • Energy992kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.5g
    19%
  • Saturates1.9g
    9%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (grilled as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned Vegetarian 1/4 LB Burgers Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein, Onion and Mozzarella Cheese.
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Amazingly indulgent
  • High protein
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.227kg
Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (64%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion (8%), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (8%), Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Salt, Garlic Powder), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Chickpea Flour, Flavouring (Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Acid: Citric Acid), Garlic Purée, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below.Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 burgers. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to a moderate heat. Place burgers onto a wire rack in a grill pan and grill for 15-16 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas Mark 6. Place burgers onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(grilled as per instructions) per 100g(grilled as per instructions) per burger
Energy kJ1013992
Energy kcal243238
Fat 13.8g13.5g
(of which saturates)1.9g1.9g
Carbohydrate 10.3g10.1g
(of which sugars)1.4g1.3g
Fibre 2.3g2.2g
Protein 18.2g17.8g
Salt 1.1g1.1g
Pack contains 2 servings--

24 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Soooo good. Takeaways near me sell them; that's ho

5 stars

Soooo good. Takeaways near me sell them; that's how good they are. Great for a meat free day or those transitioning from meat to plant based.

Just yum

5 stars

I honestly didn't know what to expect as I have only eaten bean burgers when I feel like eating vegetarian food. These don't have eggs and are really juicy and delicious!! I was honestly so confused because they're vegetarian and I'd recommend this to all my friends.

Best vegetarian product I have tried so far. Very

5 stars

Best vegetarian product I have tried so far. Very tasty! Will definitely swap rather than have a meat one!

Cardboard burgers

1 stars

Bit like cardboard. Won't buy again. How people think they are wonderful is beyond me.

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS.

5 stars

I would give these and the sausage 10/10. unbelievably gorgeous imo, the burgers are an inch thick and stay an inch thick even after cooking...the sausage's are delicious too. I like to eat my food knowing i'm not gunna bite into an eyeball, ear or some part of an animal that manufacturer's put into sausages and burgers...the waste goes into sausages, everyone knows.

Delicious

5 stars

Love these mozzarella burgers, they are so delicious and a great meat alternative. Great value too!

Delicious!

5 stars

Not sure why there are so many bad reviews... delicious!

Delicious - and I’m not even veggie

5 stars

These are SO delicious. I’m not even vegetarian and I love these. I can’t taste the difference between these and beef burgers. The addition of mozzarella is genius. I could eat these every day. 20 minutes on 200 degrees they’re done. Few chips; proper comfort food without the guilt.

Gross

1 stars

Really didn't like the taste of this at all and it left a even worse aftertaste, quite a shame but at least they weren't expensive.

One of the Best Tasting Vegetarian Foods

5 stars

Absolutely amazing taste, and that's from a meat eater, seriously great flavour !

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

