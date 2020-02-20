Nivea Lip Hydro Care 4.8G

Awful, do not buy
Bought this product as suffering from extremely chapped lips at the moment and doesnt hydrate them at all. Just feels like a coat of wax with no effect. Do not buy!
What happened to it?
It used to be my favourite for years. Since the formula has changed it’s just nasty. Sticky, smelly and generally unpleasant... please bring back the old product. Please!
What have you done?
Oh Nivea what have you done? I used to love this lip care. Always felt nice and worked well. Now you’ve put some kind of perfume in it. It tastes awful, it smells awful and dries your lips out!! Absolutely terrible product! Will have to find something else now. Such a shame
Waxy and smelly - bring back the original!!
Why on earth get rid of the original? This is thick, waxy and awful. Might as well buy Vaseline!
I love this product
I love the feel, i love the smell and how it makes my lips feel so soft and supple. Great job Nivea.
Please bring back the old formula
Nivea's Hydro Care lip balm was my go-to for many years. I just made the mistake of buying four refills, not realizing that the formula changed. The new product is waxy, doesn't soak into the lips, somehow makes my lips dryer, and stinks. Will be tossing all four, and looking for a new holy grail. Can't, for the life of me, understand why they would ruin such a great product. So utterly disappointing.
Gross Taste
This is probably the worst lip product I have ever used. Waxy texture, greasy on your lips and drying. But worst of all, that pungent scent. It feels like biting into a block of deodorant, seriously! Why would you add the same fragrance to your lip product as your deodorants? It is so incredibly strong and unpleasant. DO NOT BUY.
changed formula
I used Labello and then Nivea Hydrocare (the light blue case) for years with no problems, but the formula must have been changed because now I can't use it. Very sore and chapped lips. I am only using Vaseline now. Please revert back to the original Labello formula.
Aren’t “New Formulas” meant to be better?
This new formula is just awful. I’ve used Hydro Care Lip Balm for many years, but the new formula feels thick on my lips, the fragrance is terrible and I can smell it constantly. Sadly, I won’t be buying Nivea products again, it’s just not good enough and does nothing for my lips. Please, please bring back the old formula for this lip balm, there are so many recent reviews which say the same .
Bring back the old formula
I used the old formula lip balm for 15 years and loved it. It was the only lipbalm that really worked for me. The new formula is absolutely disgusting. It’s heavy, greasy and the smell