Nivea Lip Hydro Care 4.8G

1(85)Write a review
Nivea Lip Hydro Care 4.8G
£ 2.50
£52.09/100g
  • Refresh and thoroughly moisturise with NIVEA® Hydro Care, enriched with Aloe Vera. Experience long-lasting moisture for your lips with this unique caring formula made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural jojoba oil.
  • This lip balm is enriched with SPF 15 that helps to protect from the harmful effects of the sun. Enjoy a pleasantly fresh feeling and soft kissable lips.
  • #LoveYourLips
  • Natural Oils
  • New Formula
  • SPF 15
  • Pack size: 4.8G

Information

Ingredients

Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Octocrylene, Parfum, Aqua, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Blister. Card - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

6ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

85 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful, do not buy

1 stars

Bought this product as suffering from extremely chapped lips at the moment and doesnt hydrate them at all. Just feels like a coat of wax with no effect. Do not buy!

What happened to it?

1 stars

It used to be my favourite for years. Since the formula has changed it’s just nasty. Sticky, smelly and generally unpleasant... please bring back the old product. Please!

What have you done?

1 stars

Oh Nivea what have you done? I used to love this lip care. Always felt nice and worked well. Now you’ve put some kind of perfume in it. It tastes awful, it smells awful and dries your lips out!! Absolutely terrible product! Will have to find something else now. Such a shame

Waxy and smelly - bring back the original!!

1 stars

Why on earth get rid of the original? This is thick, waxy and awful. Might as well buy Vaseline!

I love this product

5 stars

I love the feel, i love the smell and how it makes my lips feel so soft and supple. Great job Nivea.

Please bring back the old formula

1 stars

Nivea's Hydro Care lip balm was my go-to for many years. I just made the mistake of buying four refills, not realizing that the formula changed. The new product is waxy, doesn't soak into the lips, somehow makes my lips dryer, and stinks. Will be tossing all four, and looking for a new holy grail. Can't, for the life of me, understand why they would ruin such a great product. So utterly disappointing.

Gross Taste

1 stars

This is probably the worst lip product I have ever used. Waxy texture, greasy on your lips and drying. But worst of all, that pungent scent. It feels like biting into a block of deodorant, seriously! Why would you add the same fragrance to your lip product as your deodorants? It is so incredibly strong and unpleasant. DO NOT BUY.

changed formula

1 stars

I used Labello and then Nivea Hydrocare (the light blue case) for years with no problems, but the formula must have been changed because now I can't use it. Very sore and chapped lips. I am only using Vaseline now. Please revert back to the original Labello formula.

Aren’t “New Formulas” meant to be better?

1 stars

This new formula is just awful. I’ve used Hydro Care Lip Balm for many years, but the new formula feels thick on my lips, the fragrance is terrible and I can smell it constantly. Sadly, I won’t be buying Nivea products again, it’s just not good enough and does nothing for my lips. Please, please bring back the old formula for this lip balm, there are so many recent reviews which say the same .

Bring back the old formula

1 stars

I used the old formula lip balm for 15 years and loved it. It was the only lipbalm that really worked for me. The new formula is absolutely disgusting. It’s heavy, greasy and the smell

1-10 of 85 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

