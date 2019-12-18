By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Frieda Frizz Ease 3 Day Straight 100Ml

3(4)Write a review
John Frieda Frizz Ease 3 Day Straight 100Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Frizz Ease 3 Day Straight Straightening Spray
  • Transform dry, frizzy or chemically-treated hair for a smooth gloss finish
  • 3-day straight serum repels humidity to prevent weather-related frizz
  • 100ml bottle of John Freida Frizz-Ease for curly hair
  • Transform curly, frizzy hair into a straight, smooth style that lasts up to 3 days*. Formulated with Keratin, this heat-activated formula protects against heat damage and wraps each strand to seal in longer lasting straightness without weighing hair down.
  • *or until your next shampoo if less than 3 days.
  • Creates straighter hair up to 3 days
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol, Polysilicone-9, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Benzophenone-4, Steartrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Spray evenly throughout Damp or Wet, not dry hair. Start with 7-15 sprays, using more or less depending on amount of curl, hair length and thickness. Comb to distribute evenly and blow-dry hair straight. Finish with a hair straightener, straightening hair in sections.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
  
  
  

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Using Product Information

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice smooth finish

4 stars

If you are someone who has hair that totally misbehaves itself the minute the weather is damp, 3 Day Straight is certainly worth a try. A few squirts and after drying you have a nice smooth finish that lasts. I have fine hair that likes to bend everywhere and it works well. Cannot say how it works with very frizzy hair.

Average nothing more

3 stars

I bought this about one month ago and was really excited as a girl on a walking camp had her hair straight perfectly for 3 nights in the middle of Dartmoor! My hair is quite thick and has annoying flicks at the end, but when I used this and slept on my hair it didn't have the perfect effect that I had assumed. Despite this I must admit it did still work as my hair stayed straight but not as much as I wanted. I think this product partially takes credit for the maintaining of the straightness of your hair after blowdrying which would happen anyway. Despite this one of the main good points was that it made my hair extra soft and smooth and I had less visible fly aways.

Works for me

5 stars

I have been using this product for four months and am just about reaching the end of my first pack.  I find it absolutely brilliant.  I use it on wet hair, blow dry then use straighteners.  The effect does last three days,although I usually wash my hair every other day.  It puts a lovely shine on my hair and I would recommend it.

wouldnt recommend

1 stars

Used as instructed but made no difference. Not worth buying.

