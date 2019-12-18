John Frieda Frizz Ease 3 Day Straight 100Ml

Nice smooth finish
If you are someone who has hair that totally misbehaves itself the minute the weather is damp, 3 Day Straight is certainly worth a try. A few squirts and after drying you have a nice smooth finish that lasts. I have fine hair that likes to bend everywhere and it works well. Cannot say how it works with very frizzy hair.
Average nothing more
I bought this about one month ago and was really excited as a girl on a walking camp had her hair straight perfectly for 3 nights in the middle of Dartmoor! My hair is quite thick and has annoying flicks at the end, but when I used this and slept on my hair it didn't have the perfect effect that I had assumed. Despite this I must admit it did still work as my hair stayed straight but not as much as I wanted. I think this product partially takes credit for the maintaining of the straightness of your hair after blowdrying which would happen anyway. Despite this one of the main good points was that it made my hair extra soft and smooth and I had less visible fly aways.
Works for me
I have been using this product for four months and am just about reaching the end of my first pack. I find it absolutely brilliant. I use it on wet hair, blow dry then use straighteners. The effect does last three days,although I usually wash my hair every other day. It puts a lovely shine on my hair and I would recommend it.
wouldnt recommend
Used as instructed but made no difference. Not worth buying.