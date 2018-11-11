By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Bright Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • Sure Women Bright Bouquet Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Roll-on 50ml is formulated to provide 48 hour protection against sweat and odour, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This women’s anti-perspirant deodorant has a fruity bouquet fragrance of strawberries, apricot and sensual notes of vanilla, so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry with a bright and summery scent on any day of the year.
  • Sure Women Bright Bouquet anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of fruity fragrance of strawberries and apricot when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection with Sure Women Bright Bouquet Anti-perspirant deodorant roll-on to stay fresh and dry, keeping sweat and body odour at bay.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • (ethyl alcohol)
  • How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and body odour
  • A long lasting fruity bouquet fragrance combining strawberry, apricot and sensual notes of vanilla
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol-free
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Steareth-2, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Parfum, Steareth-20, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerithrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium lactate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh and clean

5 stars

I love the smell of this antiperspirant. It’s fresh and clean.

