Triple Dry Mens All Purpose Roll On 50Ml

Product Description
- Men Unfragranced Advanced Protection Triple Active Anti-Perspirant
- 72hr* Clinically proven wetness protection
- *Clinically proven up to 72hrs
- Whatever life throws at you, make sure perspiration isn't an issue. We're here to help free you from the effects of heavy perspiration.
- Trusted for over 30 years, our clinically proven advanced protection triple active formula protects you against wetness caused by heavy perspiration for up to 72hrs. When you need it most it won't let you down, giving you the confidence to be you.
- No white marks
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Glycerin, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Cyclopentasiloxane, Steareth-21, Cyclohexasiloxane, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Phenoxyethanol, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Caprylyl Glycol, Chlorphenesin, Allantoin
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- For best results apply nightly before going to sleep. Shake bottle. Apply evenly to underarm and allow to dry completely before dressing. Wash as normal in the morning. Once perspiration is under control, you may be able to reduce application to three times a week. For full instructions, see enclosed leaflet.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Do not apply to broken or irritated skin.
Name and address
- Lornamead UK Ltd,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XB.
Return to
- Questions or comments? Contact us on www.triple-dry.com
- Lornamead UK Ltd,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XB.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION Do not apply to broken or irritated skin.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020