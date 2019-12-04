By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Smoky Bacon Style Slices 150G

2(4)Write a review
Quorn Smoky Bacon Style Slices 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Product Description

  • Meat free bacon flavour slices, made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Quorn Vegetarian Bacon is ideal for salads, pasta and everyone's favourite bacon butties!
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.15kg
  • High in protein and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (49%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring (contains Smoke Flavourings, Colour: Iron Oxide), Humectant: Glycerol

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen below -18ºC. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Defrost thoroughly before use.
Remove all packaging.
For best results hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill. Brush with a little oil. Grill on a medium heat, turn halfway.

Hob
Instructions: Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turn halfway.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack:
Energy :889kJ334kJ
-214kcal80kcal
Fat :15.7g5.9g
of which saturates :1.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate :5.4g2.0g
of which sugars :2.6g1.0g
Fibre :5.6g2.1g
Protein :10.1g3.8g
Salt :1.6g0.6g
Serves 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as good as Tesco own.

1 stars

Slimy compared to the Tesco own WHICH HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED ( making me look daft because I've been recommending it to everyone) It tastes of something, but there are better options.

Tesco veggie bacon, bring it back!!

1 stars

Bring back Tesco vegetarian bacon please.

not happy

1 stars

dreadful waste of money all the rashers were stuck together and as you have to defrost before cooking I had to use all of them up at once, they tasted horrible and rubbery. Its a shame as I tried them because the `sausage' patties are really really good.

One of the best quorn products, bring it back!

5 stars

One of the best quorn products, bring it back!

