Quorn Smoky Bacon Style Slices 150G

Not as good as Tesco own.
Slimy compared to the Tesco own WHICH HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED ( making me look daft because I've been recommending it to everyone) It tastes of something, but there are better options.
Tesco veggie bacon, bring it back!!
Bring back Tesco vegetarian bacon please.
not happy
dreadful waste of money all the rashers were stuck together and as you have to defrost before cooking I had to use all of them up at once, they tasted horrible and rubbery. Its a shame as I tried them because the `sausage' patties are really really good.
One of the best quorn products, bring it back!
