Pizza Express Passata 400G

Product Description
- Crushed tomato pulp with fresh basil leaf, salt & pepper.
- Our famous Italian tomato sauce has been used in our restaurants since 1965. Use it to add flavour and texture to your home cooking. Perfect for pizza bases, pasta sauces, soups and lasagne.
- Half of this tin of passata provides 2 of your 5 a day portions of fruit and vegetables.
- 2 of 5 a day
- Crushed tomatoes with whole basil leaf, salt & pepper
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato (99%), Salt, Basil (0.06%), Pepper
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.For best before see base of tin.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for pizza bases, pasta sauces, soups and lasagne.
Name and address
- PizzaExpress Limited,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Contact us at:
- PizzaExpress Limited,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- www.pizzaexpress.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|167kJ/40kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|of which Sugars
|5.8g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019