Kellogg's Rice Krispies 510G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ
Product Description
- Toasted Rice Cereal
- Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Source of vitamin D, B1, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and Iron.
- Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
- 50% of your daily vitamin D needs
- Snap, crackle, pop
- Natural grains
- Added goodness
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 510g
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Number of uses
17 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's Europe Trading Limited,
- The Kellogg Building,
Net Contents
510g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1643kJ
|493kJ
|-
|387kcal
|116kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.4g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|86g
|26g
|of which sugars
|7.9g
|2.4g
|3%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1g
|0.30g
|5%
|Vitamin D
|8.4µg
|167%
|2.5µg
|50%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.28mg
|25%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Niacin (B3)
|13.3mg
|83%
|4.0mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|166µg
|83%
|50.0µg
|25%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|83%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Iron
|8.0mg
|57%
|2.4mg
|17%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
