Nivea Body Express Hydration Lotion 400Ml

amei 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th January 2020 amei o produto.É maravilhoso.

MAGIC IN A BOTTLE! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th November 2018 THIS IS SIMPLY MAGICAL! IT'S GOT THE PERFECT COMBO EVEN FOR MY DRY SKIN. THE SCENT IS SO GENTLE WITH A SUPER LIGHT BUT DEEP AND INSTANT MAGIC MOISTURE! L O V E IT!

Super Hydrating 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th April 2018 What can I say about this product, it does exactly what it says it does. This formula is light weight and is easily absorbed into my skin. After using this product for a few weeks my skin feels extra soft and hydrated just what I need with the warmed weather. love this product and the pump on the bottle is so easy to use, I have even got my whole family using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great body lotion 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd April 2018 What a fab product. Light in texture and a little bit goes a long way. I loved the pump on the bottle as it means I can control how much product comes out. Also it means the bottle doesn’t become all messy whilst using the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing bodylotion 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd April 2018 I think is a really good body lotion, because it is easy to use, it has a liquid consistency. In my opinion working very well for skin at least for mine, because my skin all the time is really dry but after using for 2 weeks - it is start looking good, at least better. So easli I will recommend this Nivea body lotion to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The "coming out of hibernation" test 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th April 2018 So Bzz asked me to road test the Nivea Express Hydration with 48hour deep moisture. My Bzz kit arrived the day before that time of year I like to call coming out of hibernation. Most ladies will know the day I mean. The day we sniff spring arriving and decide we better crack out the razor that's been gathering dust since October and shave our legs. It's timely arrival meant one thing. I was going to road test the heck out of it! I hopped in the shower and shaved my legs (1 razor per leg!) then unwrapped the Nivea. The first thing I noticed was the handy pump lid. No struggling with slippy hands to hold the bottle and flip a lid. Second thing I noticed was the delicate scent. No one wants a moisturiser that overpowers their perfume so this, I think, is another plus. I wear Nivea pearl deodorant and found the two scents very similar. The bottle claims fast absorbing care so I started applying it to my long neglected legs and worked my way up. By the time I got to my upper arms and shoulders, my legs were almost to the point fully absorbed and being able to get dressed. By the time I had towel dried my hair I was good to go. 5 minutes maximum so I agree with the claim of fast absorption. The next morning my legs were not their usual dry and flaky first day out of hibernation which was a pleasant surprise. I'll definitely be continuing to use this. The option itself is great. Smells just right, absorbs quickly and works a treat. The pump action lid? Pure genius! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great product 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 19th April 2018 I think that the Nivea lotion is not only suitable for everyday use, but is extremely beneficial if you have got sun burnt, like I did earlier. The lotion sinks in lovely and doesn't leave a residue unlike other products. I am not convinced that it does last for 48 hours though, which is my only criticism. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea body lotion 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 17th April 2018 Have found the nivea express hydration body lotion an excellent product. A little goes a long way and after using the product for a over a week my skin feels incredibly soft and hydrated. Good bye dry patches hello visibly healthier more hydrated soft skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An average lotion 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 17th April 2018 I suffer with really dry skin and eczema so trying out new moisturiser can be scary cause it normally breaks me out, but this didn't at all! I've been using it after shaving my legs and it's great not too thick and dries quickly. I don't think it kept me moisturised for 48 hours but definitely kept my skin soft after shaving! Not the best moisturiser I've used but not the worst either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]