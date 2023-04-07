Nivea Visage Oil Free Moisturising Day Cream 50Ml

For combination / oily skin - your skin is deeply moisturised and mattified every day.

NIVEA Mattifying Day Cream is a great addition to your daily face care routine. It intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, thus balancing your skin’s own moisture level. The formula with NIVEA Moisture Care Complex, Natural Aloe Vera and Minerals reduces skin's oil level for a shine reduced complexion. See and feel the difference: The lightweight cream melts into the skin effortlessly. Your skin is deeply moisturised and mattified every day. The skin compatibility of this Mattifying Day Cream has been dermatologically approved.

