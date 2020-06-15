Weetabix Minis Fruit And Nut 500G

Lovely but let down by hard currants.
Really like these but would me much nicer if the raisins were better they are like hard little bullets...
Terrible 🤢
My brother always chooses this Weetabix in the morning.But I prefer Chocolate Chip Weetabix.(Age eight)
Delicious
These are soooooo good! They are tasty and do not turn to mush.
Great cereal really nice
Really nice I love it it's so tasty you can eat lots of it will keep buying
I love this cereal. Missed then when they were taken off the shelf. Crunchy and healthy. A little expensive though.
it is amazing for the first thing in the morning, wakes you up with a great tase and it keeps you going thuryout the hole day. you should buy this right now this secind
The idea is good but the fruit is more like shotgun pellets - no good for teeth or bowels!