Weetabix Minis Fruit And Nut 500G

3.9(8)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g
  • Pack size: 500G

Lovely but let down by hard currants.

3 stars

Really like these but would me much nicer if the raisins were better they are like hard little bullets...

Terrible 🤢

1 stars

My brother always chooses this Weetabix in the morning.But I prefer Chocolate Chip Weetabix.(Age eight)

Delicious

5 stars

These are soooooo good! They are tasty and do not turn to mush.

Great cereal really nice

5 stars

Really nice I love it it's so tasty you can eat lots of it will keep buying

I love this cereal. Missed then when they were tak

5 stars

I love this cereal. Missed then when they were taken off the shelf. Crunchy and healthy. A little expensive though.

Good quality. Please bring it back

5 stars

Good quality. Please bring it back

it is amazing for the first thing in the morning,

5 stars

it is amazing for the first thing in the morning, wakes you up with a great tase and it keeps you going thuryout the hole day. you should buy this right now this secind

The idea is good but the fruit is more like shotgu

2 stars

The idea is good but the fruit is more like shotgun pellets - no good for teeth or bowels!

