Nivea Sun Adult Pocket Size 50Ml Spf30

Grab & Go sun protection
Handy pocket/handbag size sun cream. Lovely and moisturising, which absorbs quickly providing a great protection sun screen. Excellent value for money. The smaller size bottle is easy to keep on you at all times incase sun protection is required unexpectedly. Highly recommend.
Great for handbags
I bought it for a holiday abroad in the summer. This is handy size for handbags as it is pocket size. It's easy to use. Smells ok. The cream is lotion like and not too thixk. You can easily reapply it when needed.
Suncream
Keeps my skin feeling bright and moisturised. Small handy bottle is great for travelling
Perfect
This is perfect for me and the whole family and perfect for a handbag to, my children have taken on school trips, I also have one in the car in case I get caught out. very easy to use and Apply
FAB
Been very fair skinned I burn very easily . However I found this gave both protection and moisturiser, Much more than other brands I’ve tried.
Effective sun protection.
Used on holiday in Caribbean to effectively protect my partner's head and ears.Proved easy to apply quickly and easily without getting hands covered in cream.
Nivia
Always used this on myself and kids never had s problem with it it's agreed eith all our fair skin etc would deffinatly recomend to anyone using sun lotion and Would suggest using on children eith fair skin etc.
Best size for a sun cream
It's the best size for my purse or for my daughters backpack for school. She can even put the sun cream by herself. It's very consistent and you only need a pea size for face and hands.
Great for holidays !
Used this cream while on holidays with my family. Good protection, affordable price and easy to open. Great for my sensitive skin. Will definately use it again. Recomment it to anyone.
Suncream
This product is amazing, doesn’t leave skin oily “, last the whole day! It is also water proof, I highly recommended buying this product in the summer