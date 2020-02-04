By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sun Adult Pocket Size 50Ml Spf30

Write a review
£ 3.00
£6.00/100ml

  • NIVEA SUN Pocket-size Protect & Moisture Sun Lotion SPF 30 provides you with long-lasting and intensive moisture. The water resistant formula offers highly effective UVA and UVB protection that immediately protects you against sunburn and premature skin aging. Before sun exposure, apply sunscreen generously and reapply frequently, especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically proven. The product comes in a practical pocket-size that is great for traveling and for a quick touch-up on the go.

  • Long-lasting moisture for a soft skin feeling
  • Free of Octinoxate and Oxybenzone – Compliant with Hawaiian Reef Bill
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and premature skin ageing
  • Pocket-size lotion for on-the-go sun protection
  • Water Resistant
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Silica, Dimethicone, Trisodium EDTA, Hydroxyacetophenone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

66 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Grab & Go sun protection

4 stars

Handy pocket/handbag size sun cream. Lovely and moisturising, which absorbs quickly providing a great protection sun screen. Excellent value for money. The smaller size bottle is easy to keep on you at all times incase sun protection is required unexpectedly. Highly recommend.

Great for handbags

5 stars

I bought it for a holiday abroad in the summer. This is handy size for handbags as it is pocket size. It's easy to use. Smells ok. The cream is lotion like and not too thixk. You can easily reapply it when needed.

Suncream

5 stars

Keeps my skin feeling bright and moisturised. Small handy bottle is great for travelling

Perfect

5 stars

This is perfect for me and the whole family and perfect for a handbag to, my children have taken on school trips, I also have one in the car in case I get caught out. very easy to use and Apply

FAB

5 stars

Been very fair skinned I burn very easily . However I found this gave both protection and moisturiser, Much more than other brands I’ve tried.

Effective sun protection.

5 stars

Used on holiday in Caribbean to effectively protect my partner's head and ears.Proved easy to apply quickly and easily without getting hands covered in cream.

Nivia

5 stars

Always used this on myself and kids never had s problem with it it's agreed eith all our fair skin etc would deffinatly recomend to anyone using sun lotion and Would suggest using on children eith fair skin etc.

Best size for a sun cream

5 stars

It's the best size for my purse or for my daughters backpack for school. She can even put the sun cream by herself. It's very consistent and you only need a pea size for face and hands.

Great for holidays !

5 stars

Used this cream while on holidays with my family. Good protection, affordable price and easy to open. Great for my sensitive skin. Will definately use it again. Recomment it to anyone.

Suncream

5 stars

This product is amazing, doesn’t leave skin oily “, last the whole day! It is also water proof, I highly recommended buying this product in the summer

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

