Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 500G

Ingredients
Strawberry (19%), Vegetable Margarine, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée (4%), Water, Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Thickener (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Remove all packaging
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-5 hours in the refrigerator
Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2½ hours at room temperature.
Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day
Do not refreeze