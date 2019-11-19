By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 500G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 500G
£ 1.50
£0.30/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy887kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • A baked cheesecake topped with strawberries in strawberry sauce on a digestive biscuit base.
  • Our frozen Strawberry Cheesecake, which serves six and defrosts in 2.5 hours, is the perfect after dinner treat for the whole family to share. A beautifully crumbly biscuit base topped with smooth baked cheesecake covered in juicy strawberries in a sweet sticky strawberry sauce. A great classic treat to share between family and friends.
  • Topped with sweet strawberry sauce and juicy hand picked strawberries
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry (19%), Vegetable Margarine, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée (4%), Water, Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Thickener (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Vegetable Margarine contains: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-5 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2½ hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1069kJ / 255kcal887kJ / 212kcal
Fat12.0g10.0g
Saturates4.4g3.6g
Carbohydrate32.6g27.0g
Sugars18.1g15.0g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein3.6g3.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Doesn't look like the picture

3 stars

It tastes good but it only has like 5 strawberries on top. A bit disappointed

Doesn't match the illustration.

3 stars

Bought yesterday in Leyland. The cheesecake doesn't match the photo on the box, had only about half the strawberries illustrated. Tasted good, though the strawberries were too sweet for my husband's taste.

Usually bought next

Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 600G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Tesco Black Forest Gateau 630G

£ 2.00
£0.32/100g

Tesco Strawberry Gateau 375G

£ 1.50
£0.40/100g

Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 350G

£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here