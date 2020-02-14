Colgate Maxwhite One Toothpaste 75Ml

Question - Colgate toothpastes with WIDE lids?
Question - which Colgate toothpastes have WIDE lids so they will stand upright on a flat surface & the toothpaste drains down ready to use??
Mrs
Love this product love the feeling it gives my mouth
Confusing
I just think you need to be much clearer as loads of your toothpaste claim to whiten teeth but it would be much easier if you just had one clear whitening tooth best... i.e. which one is best...
Best toothpaste I have used.
I usually buy a different toothpaste whenever my current one runs out. I want to try the latest "brighter teeth, fresher taste, best, new improved, etc". This one seems the best I have tried yet, and really does seem to leave my teeth cleaner.
Colgate max white one toothpaste
This is definitely the best toothpaste I have used for a long time. My mouth feels so fresh after using it.
Max white
Max white toothpaste is the best one out there I absolutely love it
the best toothpaste ever
I have been using this product for a while now, and I love it ! No other toothpaste compares. Comes complete with a fantastic toothbrush, and interdental brushes. A wee bit pricey, but absolutely worth it.
Tastes great.
Great taste. Feel clean and fresh after use. Doesn't whiten though. Yet to find one that whitens as claimed.
Max white toothpaste
I always use this and love the way it makes my teeth feel smooth and my breath fresh
This product is really good
This is the product i will use for the rest of my life