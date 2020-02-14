Colgate Maxwhite One Toothpaste 75Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • One shade whiter teeth in one week
  • Safely removes stains
  • Prevents tartar build-up
  • Fluoride Toothpaste.
  • The formula is clinically proven to remove up to 100% of surface stains
  • With its whitening accelerations, it helps you get you 1 shade whiter teeth in 1 week
  • Enamel safe for daily use
  • Clinically proven to remove up to 100% of surface stains
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, PEG-12, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Aroma, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Hydroxide, Phosphoric Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Xanthan Gum, Limonene, CI 74160, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Brush for 2 minutes, 3 times daily. Not for use of children under 7 years old.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

27 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Question - Colgate toothpastes with WIDE lids?

5 stars

Question - which Colgate toothpastes have WIDE lids so they will stand upright on a flat surface & the toothpaste drains down ready to use??

Mrs

5 stars

Love this product love the feeling it gives my mouth

Confusing

4 stars

I just think you need to be much clearer as loads of your toothpaste claim to whiten teeth but it would be much easier if you just had one clear whitening tooth best... i.e. which one is best...

Best toothpaste I have used.

5 stars

I usually buy a different toothpaste whenever my current one runs out. I want to try the latest "brighter teeth, fresher taste, best, new improved, etc". This one seems the best I have tried yet, and really does seem to leave my teeth cleaner.

Colgate max white one toothpaste

5 stars

This is definitely the best toothpaste I have used for a long time. My mouth feels so fresh after using it.

Max white

5 stars

Max white toothpaste is the best one out there I absolutely love it

the best toothpaste ever

5 stars

I have been using this product for a while now, and I love it ! No other toothpaste compares. Comes complete with a fantastic toothbrush, and interdental brushes. A wee bit pricey, but absolutely worth it.

Tastes great.

4 stars

Great taste. Feel clean and fresh after use. Doesn't whiten though. Yet to find one that whitens as claimed.

Max white toothpaste

4 stars

I always use this and love the way it makes my teeth feel smooth and my breath fresh

This product is really good

5 stars

This is the product i will use for the rest of my life

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

