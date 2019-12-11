By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Samai Sweet Plantain Chips 75G

3(2)Write a review
Samai Sweet Plantain Chips 75G
£ 0.60
£0.80/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Plantain Chips - Naturally Sweet
  • Care enough
  • Our social responsibility program
  • Learn more at: www.samaisnacks.com
  • Plantain are gluten free
  • Non GMO
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Ripe Plantains (70%), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palmolein)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Ecuador

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • The Exotic Blends Co.,
  • P.O. Box 17-22-20398,
  • Quito,
  • Ecuador.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europe Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europe Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • Tel. +44(0) 1255 553652
  • www.samaisnacks.com

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2073 kj/ 496 kcal
Fat 25.1 g
of which saturates 10.1 g
Carbohydrate 63.0 g
of which sugars 22.2 g
Fiber3.8 g
Protein 2.5 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Would recommend

5 stars

These taste amazing. They're the best plantain chips I've ever had. They're sweet and have a nice snap to them.

I would buy if made without palm oil

1 stars

I would buy if made without palm oil

