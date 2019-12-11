By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Samai Salted Plantain Chips 75G

Samai Salted Plantain Chips 75G
£ 0.60
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Plantain Chips - Pacific Sea Salt
  • Care enough
  • Our social responsability program
  • Learn more at: www.samaisnacks.com
  • Non GMO
  • Plantain are gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Plantains (70%), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palmolein), Sea Salt (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Ecuador

Name and address

  • The Exotic Blends Co.,
  • P.O. Box 17-22-20398,
  • Quito,
  • Ecuador.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • Tel. +44(0)1255 553652
  • www.samaisnacks.com

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2277 kj/546 kcal
Fat33.0g
of which Saturates13.4g
Carbohydrate59.0g
of which Sugars1.3g
Fibre3.8g
Protein1.3g
Salt0.34g

Very good quality, lightly salted nice flavour

Very good quality, lightly salted nice flavour

