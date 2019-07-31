Pilgrims Choice Lighter Mature Cheddar Cheese 350G

Product Description
- Lighter Mature Cheese
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Even with 30% less fat and only 100 calories per 30g, Pilgrims Choice Lighter Mature is still packed full of smooth, rich and savoury flavour
- Smooth & rich
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the UK and Ireland, using milk from the UK and Ireland. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try it crammed into a toastie, oozing in a mac n'cheese or cut a slab and wedge it into your next burger.
- Served at room temperature.
Name and address
- Ornua Foods UK Limited,
- Leek,
- Staffordshire,
- ST13 5SP.
Return to
- Write to us:
- Pilgrims Choice,
- Leek,
- Staffordshire,
- ST13 5SP.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy Values
|1305KJ/314kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|(of which saturates)
|13.8g
|Carbohydrates
|0.8g
|(of which sugars)
|0.1g
|Protein
|27.9g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Salt
|1.8g
|Calcium
|830mg (104% RI* per 100g)
|* RI: Reference Intake
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
