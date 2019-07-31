By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pilgrims Choice Lighter Mature Cheddar Cheese 350G

Pilgrims Choice Lighter Mature Cheddar Cheese 350G
£ 3.50
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Lighter Mature Cheese
  • For delicious recipes, visit www.pilgrimschoice.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
  • Like you, we think the world should be packed full of flavour.
  • We're anti-bland and pro-punchy in cheese, and in life. It's how we think, act and it's how our cheddar will always taste.
  • Our Lighter Mature Cheddar has the same rich, rounded taste as our regular Mature Cheddar but contains 30% less fat. Delicious and healthy.
  • No matter if you're a cheese lover, a taste enthusiast or a midnight fridge raider, we promise to always strive to fill your life with flavour with the unapologetic, unashamed, unmistakable taste of Pilgrims Choice.
  • Pilgrims Choice. Fill your life with flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Even with 30% less fat and only 100 calories per 30g, Pilgrims Choice Lighter Mature is still packed full of smooth, rich and savoury flavour
  • Smooth & rich
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the UK and Ireland, using milk from the UK and Ireland. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it crammed into a toastie, oozing in a mac n'cheese or cut a slab and wedge it into your next burger.
  • Served at room temperature.

Name and address

  Ornua Foods UK Limited,
  Leek,
  Staffordshire,
  ST13 5SP.

Return to

  • Write to us:
  • Pilgrims Choice,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy Values1305KJ/314kcal
Fat 22.1g
(of which saturates)13.8g
Carbohydrates0.8g
(of which sugars) 0.1g
Protein 27.9g
Fibre 0.0g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 830mg (104% RI* per 100g)
* RI: Reference Intake-
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-

