By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate 360 Max White Sonic Power Toothbrush

4.5(110)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate 360 Max White Sonic Power Toothbrush
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Electric toothbrush in blue with multi-directional bristles
  • Battery operated toothbrush reaches tougher areas
  • H23xW5xD3cm
  • Enjoy a naturally whiter smile with the sonic cleaning power of the Colgate® 360° Max White One Sonic Power Toothbrush. Its polishing bristles vibrate 20,000 times a minute to whiten teeth by removing surface stains.
  • Vibrating polishing bristles
  • 20,000 strokes a minute
  • Helps whiten teeth by removing surface stains

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Brush head is not replaceable.
  • Dentists and hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Battery choke hazard. Do not charge battery or put in fire.
  • May explode or leak causing injury.
  • Dispose of product separately from household waste. Always remove battery before discarding. Return to designated waste collection point for electrical equipment and batteries.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive (U.K.) Ltd,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive (U.K.) Ltd,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ,
  • UK.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Battery choke hazard. Do not charge battery or put in fire. May explode or leak causing injury. Dispose of product separately from household waste. Always remove battery before discarding. Return to designated waste collection point for electrical equipment and batteries.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

110 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy

5 stars

Love how easy it is to use this product. Teeth feel more cleaned and white [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly Surprised

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised by the Colgate 360 Battery Powered Toothbrush. In the past I have had a rechargeable electric toothbrush and have found that the battery powered types feel very slow and weak in comparison. Although this one is slower that an electric toothbrush, it is more powerful and much more effective that others that I have tried. This toothbrush leaves my mouth feeling thoroughly cleaned after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great brush

5 stars

Dentist clean feel. Teeth felt great afterwards. Prefer it to my manual toothbrush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A real difference!

4 stars

The toothbrush really has made a difference for me - it has got rid of a lot of food stains in conjunction with the Colegate Max White Expert Toothpaste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not worth it....

2 stars

I didn't feel like this toothpaste did much more than a manual toothbrush. Although the bristles on the top part of the head moved, they were only a small circle of bristles & I didn't feel like they were making much difference. When I've used electric toothbrushes in the past I have really noticed a difference in the results that I got compared to a manual toothbrush, but with this brush I felt like the results were the same & my teeth didn't feel like they'd had a really good clean. I wouldn't recommend this toothbrush & wouldn't purchase it myself as I think there are better electric brushes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colgate battery powered toothbrush

4 stars

First time using battery powered toothbrush so can�t compare however after using this I will definitely be changing from a normal toothbrush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

Great toothbrush, easy to use and teeth really felt clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Minimal effort maximum results

5 stars

I�ve never really liked the idea of an electric toothbrush as I like to control the brushing myself and didn�t think an electric would clean my teeth as well. However I have been pleasantly surprised and can�t believe how clean this makes my teeth look and feel. Minimal effort maximum results. I have thrown my old toothbrush away and now converted. Even between my teeth is looking really clean. I�m really impressed with this product and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic toothbrush

5 stars

I like this toothbrush. It makes my teeth feel really clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For long lasting fresh feeling teeth

4 stars

I found this a great toothbrush, that leaves your teeth feeling clean for a long time. I wish it was rechargeable though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 110 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Luxe Medium Toothbrush

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

Colgate Max White Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 1.90
£1.52/100ml

Offer

Colgate Battery Toothbrush 360 Floss Tip

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Colgate Barbie Kids Battery Toothbrush

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here