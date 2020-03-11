Colgate 360 Max White Sonic Power Toothbrush

Easy
Love how easy it is to use this product. Teeth feel more cleaned and white [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pleasantly Surprised
I was pleasantly surprised by the Colgate 360 Battery Powered Toothbrush. In the past I have had a rechargeable electric toothbrush and have found that the battery powered types feel very slow and weak in comparison. Although this one is slower that an electric toothbrush, it is more powerful and much more effective that others that I have tried. This toothbrush leaves my mouth feeling thoroughly cleaned after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great brush
Dentist clean feel. Teeth felt great afterwards. Prefer it to my manual toothbrush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A real difference!
The toothbrush really has made a difference for me - it has got rid of a lot of food stains in conjunction with the Colegate Max White Expert Toothpaste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not worth it....
I didn't feel like this toothpaste did much more than a manual toothbrush. Although the bristles on the top part of the head moved, they were only a small circle of bristles & I didn't feel like they were making much difference. When I've used electric toothbrushes in the past I have really noticed a difference in the results that I got compared to a manual toothbrush, but with this brush I felt like the results were the same & my teeth didn't feel like they'd had a really good clean. I wouldn't recommend this toothbrush & wouldn't purchase it myself as I think there are better electric brushes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colgate battery powered toothbrush
First time using battery powered toothbrush so can�t compare however after using this I will definitely be changing from a normal toothbrush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Great toothbrush, easy to use and teeth really felt clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Minimal effort maximum results
I�ve never really liked the idea of an electric toothbrush as I like to control the brushing myself and didn�t think an electric would clean my teeth as well. However I have been pleasantly surprised and can�t believe how clean this makes my teeth look and feel. Minimal effort maximum results. I have thrown my old toothbrush away and now converted. Even between my teeth is looking really clean. I�m really impressed with this product and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic toothbrush
I like this toothbrush. It makes my teeth feel really clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
For long lasting fresh feeling teeth
I found this a great toothbrush, that leaves your teeth feeling clean for a long time. I wish it was rechargeable though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]