Vita Coco Natural Coconut Water 1L

Taste is pure and I highly recommend this product
Awful!
Absolutely vile! Don't know how anyone could like this.
Coconut water
A good pure taste, not to sweet. A great way to rehydrate.
Coconut Water (99%), Natural Fruit Sugar (1%), Vitamin C
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 72 hours.
Produced in Indonesia
Carton. Recyclable
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|72KJ (18kcal)
|180KJ (45kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|5g
|13g
|of which sugars
|5g
|13g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.25g
|Vitamin C
|25mg (31% NRV)
|62mg (78% NRV)
|Potassium
|185mg (9% NRV)
|462mg (23% NRV)
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
