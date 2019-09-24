Tesco Fish Pie Mix 400G

Fish pie Absolutely gorgeous!!
Fish pie Absolutely gorgeous!!
very convenient
Great for a fish pie as you can use it from frozen, there is salmon in it, but we found one small cube of salmon so technically it does contain it just not much. Good quality fish and will buy again.
Need to mix it up more!
Used this recently to make a fish pie - overall quality of fish seemed good and pie was tasty. However, whilst technically fulfilling it's description of containing cod, smoked haddock and salmon,was very disappointed to find my pack contained only 2 very small pieces of salmon - would have hoped for more.
excellent product for making fish pies easily with
excellent product for making fish pies easily without buying separate pieces of fish
Nice fish but weird cooking instructions
As this is for making fish pie the cooking instructions are really odd. The sauce I used gave a completely different cooking time although it was, of course, expecting to be cooked in a dish sealed in by potato. The fish was tasty but I was left a little anxious throughout the cooking as I didn't want either raw fish or a dried out disaster.
Easy Fishermans Pie
I cook the mix in milk in the oven for 20-30 minutes, thicken the milk, then sprinkle frozen mashed potato on top, and some cheese slices, and return to oven till cooked/crispish - quick and easy Fisherman's Pie for a very busy day.
Global warming?
Good quality product BUT according to the label packed in China!!!
No recipe
Why have you taken the recipe for fish pie off the back of the packet?? Please put it back, it was so yummy!!
Good value
Chunks of cod,smoked fish and salmon. Make a fish sauce,add the cooked fish and chopped parsley and top with creamy mashed potatoes . Bake in the oven for a lovely fish pie.