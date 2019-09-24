By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fish Pie Mix 400G

Write a review
Tesco Fish Pie Mix 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg
¼ of a bag
  • Energy283kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 283kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  A mix of cod (Gadus morhua), smoked haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) and pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) in a protective ice glaze.
  A classic mix of cod, smoked haddock and salmon This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • A classic mix of cod, smoked haddock and salmon
  • Pack size: 0.4kg

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (36%), Haddock (Fish) (35%), Pink Salmon (Fish) (18%), Water, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook. 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 7½ / 6½ mins
Place on a microwaveable plate. Cover with film and pierce.
Cook on full power for 7 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 6 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Poach
Instructions: From frozen: Place in a saucepan and half cover with water or milk. Cover and cook gently for 10-12 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen.
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a bag (100g)
Energy283kJ / 67kcal283kJ / 67kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.4g16.4g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

9 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Fish pie Absolutely gorgeous!!

5 stars

Fish pie Absolutely gorgeous!!

very convenient

4 stars

Great for a fish pie as you can use it from frozen, there is salmon in it, but we found one small cube of salmon so technically it does contain it just not much. Good quality fish and will buy again.

Need to mix it up more!

3 stars

Used this recently to make a fish pie - overall quality of fish seemed good and pie was tasty. However, whilst technically fulfilling it's description of containing cod, smoked haddock and salmon,was very disappointed to find my pack contained only 2 very small pieces of salmon - would have hoped for more.

excellent product for making fish pies easily with

5 stars

excellent product for making fish pies easily without buying separate pieces of fish

Nice fish but weird cooking instructions

3 stars

As this is for making fish pie the cooking instructions are really odd. The sauce I used gave a completely different cooking time although it was, of course, expecting to be cooked in a dish sealed in by potato. The fish was tasty but I was left a little anxious throughout the cooking as I didn't want either raw fish or a dried out disaster.

Easy Fishermans Pie

5 stars

I cook the mix in milk in the oven for 20-30 minutes, thicken the milk, then sprinkle frozen mashed potato on top, and some cheese slices, and return to oven till cooked/crispish - quick and easy Fisherman's Pie for a very busy day.

Global warming?

3 stars

Good quality product BUT according to the label packed in China!!!

No recipe

4 stars

Why have you taken the recipe for fish pie off the back of the packet?? Please put it back, it was so yummy!!

Good value

4 stars

Chunks of cod,smoked fish and salmon. Make a fish sauce,add the cooked fish and chopped parsley and top with creamy mashed potatoes . Bake in the oven for a lovely fish pie.

