We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fish Pie Mix 400G

3.1(38)Write a review
Tesco Fish Pie Mix 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg

1/4 of a bag

Energy
263kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 350kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cod (Gadus morhua), dyed smoked haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) and pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) with added water in a protective ice glaze.
  • Hand Cut Chunks A classic mix of cod, smoked haddock and salmon
  • Pack size: 0.4KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (40%) [Cod (Fish), Water, Salt], Smoked Haddock (40%) [Haddock (Fish), Water, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin)], Pink Salmon (20%) [Pink Salmon (Fish), Water, Salt].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins For best results oven cook from frozen. Wrap in a lightly oiled foil parcel and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 7 mins 30 secs
900W 7 mins
Place on a microwaveable plate and cover loosely.
Cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e (excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a bag (75g**)
Energy350kJ / 82kcal263kJ / 62kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.9g2.2g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.7g13.3g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 300g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

View all Frozen Fish Fillets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

38 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

North Atlantic fish packed in China!! That means

1 stars

North Atlantic fish packed in China!! That means that it has travelled almost fully around the globe just for packing. Even if was the very best, which it is far from, I wouldn't buy it again for that reason. C'mon Tesco - you can do much better than this.

Perfectly OK for a cheap fish pie

3 stars

Perfectly OK for a cheap fish pie, will feed 2 or 3 people. When thawed there is quite a lot of water to drain from the product.

Tasty

5 stars

Lovely and easy to use.

Packed in China

1 stars

Little flavour to this product, which I see on the pack delivered to us is packed in China. I will not be buying again, and most of this pack was given to our cat.

All the way from China

1 stars

China!?! I buy frozen fish most weeks - it’s really handy for curry, pie etc and the fresh fish you buy in London is not that fresh anyway. I absolutely will not be buying this again. There is no excuse for shipping fish from China. Moreover, origin of good should be clearly displayed on the packet, shelf and internet site. I shouldn’t have to go hunting for it.

It’s brilliant I always make my fish pie with it,l

5 stars

It’s brilliant I always make my fish pie with it,lovely and tasty, it’s a big hit in our house

Disappointed

2 stars

Really disappointing. Better off buying frozen cod and frozen smoked haddock which is soft and chunky and much more comforting.

Worth the money.

5 stars

Absolutely first rate. Good mix of fish and I like decent sized chunks.

planet destroying

1 stars

North Atlantic fish packed in china. I'll never buy this again. its my own fault for not reading the minuscule details on the pack.

Generous chunks of fish

5 stars

Generous chunks of fish

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here