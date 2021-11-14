Tesco Fish Pie Mix 400G

North Atlantic fish packed in China!! That means
North Atlantic fish packed in China!! That means that it has travelled almost fully around the globe just for packing. Even if was the very best, which it is far from, I wouldn't buy it again for that reason. C'mon Tesco - you can do much better than this.
Perfectly OK for a cheap fish pie, will feed 2 or 3 people. When thawed there is quite a lot of water to drain from the product.
Lovely and easy to use.
Little flavour to this product, which I see on the pack delivered to us is packed in China. I will not be buying again, and most of this pack was given to our cat.
China!?! I buy frozen fish most weeks - it’s really handy for curry, pie etc and the fresh fish you buy in London is not that fresh anyway. I absolutely will not be buying this again. There is no excuse for shipping fish from China. Moreover, origin of good should be clearly displayed on the packet, shelf and internet site. I shouldn’t have to go hunting for it.
It’s brilliant I always make my fish pie with it,l
It’s brilliant I always make my fish pie with it,lovely and tasty, it’s a big hit in our house
Really disappointing. Better off buying frozen cod and frozen smoked haddock which is soft and chunky and much more comforting.
Absolutely first rate. Good mix of fish and I like decent sized chunks.
North Atlantic fish packed in china. I'll never buy this again. its my own fault for not reading the minuscule details on the pack.
Generous chunks of fish