Tesco Finest Lemon Drizzle Cake Each

Tesco Finest Lemon Drizzle Cake Each
£2.75/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy1088kJ 259kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars22.5g
    25%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 387kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon sponge cake filled with lemon buttercream and lemon curd, topped with lemon drizzle icing.
  • Zesty lemon sponge with a velvety lemon buttercream and smooth curd filling. Created by our expert bakers. We make this citrusy sponge and layer it with velvety lemon buttercream and smooth curd. Hand finished with a zesty lemon drizzle icing.
  • Zesty lemon sponge with a velvety lemon buttercream and smooth curd filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Lemon Curd (8%)[Sugar, Egg, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Humectant (Glycerol), Butter (Milk), Lemon Pulp, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Water, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Oil, Comminuted Lemon, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of cake (67g)
Energy1624kJ / 387kcal1088kJ / 259kcal
Fat16.3g10.9g
Saturates3.5g2.3g
Carbohydrate55.8g37.4g
Sugars33.6g22.5g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein3.8g2.5g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Over sweet

2 stars

Not good. Lemon drizzle should be zingy and fresh. This is sickly sweet. Not recommended

Yummy

5 stars

Well made and tasty

The best you can eat!

5 stars

This lemon drizzle is the best of its kind! The sponge is moist and tastes lovely combined with lemon curd and buttercream for extra softness and a gooey middle. The crispy lemon icing on top is sweet and crunchy. Perfect with pouring cream! The only downside is that I end up eating too much of it in one sitting...

better than homemade

5 stars

This is as good as any homemade lemon drizzle, so delicious especially with the lovely soft centre. No point in making it oneself

Certainly not finest!

2 stars

Bought to share with colleagues and bitterly disappointed. The packaging was far too big for the contents and was misleading! The cake is a good inch shallower and smaller in diameter than the box would indicate. The texture is ok, but only mildly tastes of lemon. The topping is far too sugary. It's certainly not one I would buy again.

OH SO SCRUMPTIOUS !

4 stars

I love the strong lemon taste and the cake is moist. To be honest it is a little too sugary (granules) on the outside coating, but for a treat it's great !

Too sweet. We binned it.

1 stars

This cake is ridiculously sweet. We've tried other cakes in this range and really enjoyed them. We binned this cake. None of us could eat it. Not even my husband who has a very sweet tooth. I bought it expecting it to be tart with the lemon and lemon curd. Not so.

NOT WORTH YOUR MONEY

1 stars

brought as a treat for my birthday. its a finest cake, cant go wrong. right... WRONG. it was an appalling cake. zero lemon flavour. very bland . Topping is just castor sugar, dampened with god knows what, plonked on top, and left to dry, so very gritty and grainy. the lemon filling was just like a very cheap butter cream, again, no flavour. we did not like it at all, nor did our neighbour. not worth the money. my own lemon cake is 100x better.

Was really nice

5 stars

Was really nice

Delicious

5 stars

Moist cake takes as good as homemade

