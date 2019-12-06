Tesco Finest Lemon Drizzle Cake Each

Over sweet
Not good. Lemon drizzle should be zingy and fresh. This is sickly sweet. Not recommended
Yummy
Well made and tasty
The best you can eat!
This lemon drizzle is the best of its kind! The sponge is moist and tastes lovely combined with lemon curd and buttercream for extra softness and a gooey middle. The crispy lemon icing on top is sweet and crunchy. Perfect with pouring cream! The only downside is that I end up eating too much of it in one sitting...
better than homemade
This is as good as any homemade lemon drizzle, so delicious especially with the lovely soft centre. No point in making it oneself
Certainly not finest!
Bought to share with colleagues and bitterly disappointed. The packaging was far too big for the contents and was misleading! The cake is a good inch shallower and smaller in diameter than the box would indicate. The texture is ok, but only mildly tastes of lemon. The topping is far too sugary. It's certainly not one I would buy again.
OH SO SCRUMPTIOUS !
I love the strong lemon taste and the cake is moist. To be honest it is a little too sugary (granules) on the outside coating, but for a treat it's great !
Too sweet. We binned it.
This cake is ridiculously sweet. We've tried other cakes in this range and really enjoyed them. We binned this cake. None of us could eat it. Not even my husband who has a very sweet tooth. I bought it expecting it to be tart with the lemon and lemon curd. Not so.
NOT WORTH YOUR MONEY
brought as a treat for my birthday. its a finest cake, cant go wrong. right... WRONG. it was an appalling cake. zero lemon flavour. very bland . Topping is just castor sugar, dampened with god knows what, plonked on top, and left to dry, so very gritty and grainy. the lemon filling was just like a very cheap butter cream, again, no flavour. we did not like it at all, nor did our neighbour. not worth the money. my own lemon cake is 100x better.
Was really nice
Was really nice
Delicious
Moist cake takes as good as homemade