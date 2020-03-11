Garnier Body Intensive Shea Ultra Replenishing Lotion 400Ml

Super hydration
There’s around 6 versions of garnier body cream and this one is one of my favourites, Shea butter is always a winner for creams especially if you need a bit of extra moisture! I’d really recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
7 Day Shea Body butter
It feels so light on your skin when applying. The body butter really made a difference to my skin as it felt so much softer. I can definitely recommend to friends. Normally my skin feels so dry it becomes itchy but this cream has really helped. Enormously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great product
love the softness of the skin after the use. can see difference straight away. absorbes very quickly. smell is lovely too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No more dry skin.
Worked well and will probably buy again. The smell was liked as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
moisturising!
has a nice light smell and quite moisturising, yet does not feel sticky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smoothing Shea
Instant moisturising effect with just one use but after using continually for 7 days, I could see a real difference in the condition of my skin. I used it mainly on my legs where my skin is driest, especially in the winter months and it’s left a noticeable improvement. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pleasant lotion
For a lotion specifically targeted to dry skin I felt it was a little too thin and so not intensive enough. The lotion has a pleasant fragrance and is very easy to apply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light but moisturising
I was surprised how much I liked this, it was light but very moisturising for my very dry skin. Smell is pleasant and inoffensive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great
It smells great, incredibly moisturising but light on the skin,fantastic, would buy it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I loved the smell of this lotion and it really did leave my skin so much softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]