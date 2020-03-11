By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Body Intensive Shea Ultra Replenishing Lotion 400Ml

5(194)Write a review
Garnier Body Intensive Shea Ultra Replenishing Lotion 400Ml
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Body Lotion Dry Skin
  • Feel the difference for moisturised skin in 7 days
  • Enriched with shea butter & L-Bifidus for soft, supple skin
  • 400ml bottle the hydrating lotion
  • When you apply a moisturiser, how long does it take before your skin stops feeling hydrated?
  • Garnier takes care of you with:
  • Intensive 7 Days Ultra-Replenishing Lotion
  • Long­lasting hydration felt up to 7 days*
  • Very dry skin formula enriched with:
  • L-bifidus**
  • Moisture replenishing anti-evaporation active
  • Inspired by probiotics found in yoghurt, studies have revealed its capability to reinforce the skin's natural protective barrier, to help create an anti-evaporation effect and maintain long-lasting hydration.
  • Shea butter
  • For the replenishing needs of very dry skin
  • Harvested from the shea tree of West Africa, it is rich in essential nutrients known to build skin lipids to replenish extra-dry skin. Its soothing properties help relieve discomfort.
  • Results
  • Skin feels hydrated for up to 7 days after last application*:
  • Immediately: very dry skin feels soothed and softened
  • After only 7 days of use: dryness -49%, roughness -25% and suppleness + 26%***
  • After 4 weeks of use: a consumer study revealed that even if you were to stop applying, your skin would still feel hydrated for up to 7 days following the last application*
  • *After twice-daily application for 4 weeks. Consumer test on 80 subjects, 5 weeks.
  • **Fragment of Bifidus.
  • ***Clinical scoring on 40 subjects.
  • Hydration felt up to 7 days
  • Fast­-absorbing
  • Rich, nourishing milk texture
  • Non­-greasy, non ­sticky
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Elaeis Guineensis Oil / Palm Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG­-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Carbomer, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Methylparaben, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage recommendation: do not apply on face.

Warnings

  • In case of eye contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

In case of eye contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

194 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Super hydration

5 stars

There’s around 6 versions of garnier body cream and this one is one of my favourites, Shea butter is always a winner for creams especially if you need a bit of extra moisture! I’d really recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

7 Day Shea Body butter

5 stars

It feels so light on your skin when applying. The body butter really made a difference to my skin as it felt so much softer. I can definitely recommend to friends. Normally my skin feels so dry it becomes itchy but this cream has really helped. Enormously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great product

5 stars

love the softness of the skin after the use. can see difference straight away. absorbes very quickly. smell is lovely too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No more dry skin.

5 stars

Worked well and will probably buy again. The smell was liked as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

moisturising!

4 stars

has a nice light smell and quite moisturising, yet does not feel sticky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smoothing Shea

5 stars

Instant moisturising effect with just one use but after using continually for 7 days, I could see a real difference in the condition of my skin. I used it mainly on my legs where my skin is driest, especially in the winter months and it’s left a noticeable improvement. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasant lotion

3 stars

For a lotion specifically targeted to dry skin I felt it was a little too thin and so not intensive enough. The lotion has a pleasant fragrance and is very easy to apply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light but moisturising

5 stars

I was surprised how much I liked this, it was light but very moisturising for my very dry skin. Smell is pleasant and inoffensive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great

5 stars

It smells great, incredibly moisturising but light on the skin,fantastic, would buy it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I loved the smell of this lotion and it really did leave my skin so much softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 194 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Garnier Body Intensive 7 Day Aloe Vera Hydrating Lotion 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Garnier Body Tonic Hydrating Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here