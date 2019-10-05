Quaker Oat So Simple Golden Syrup Porridge 57G

Easy to make porridge
The syrup sweetens just enough for my taste, occasionally I add a few blueberries in it, so I get a healthy filling breakfast.
Not buying again
Dispite breaking up huge chucks of powder (before adding water) it was still very clumpy(chewy powder bombs) after it had been well stirred and left for a minture (2 in my case), and you can't really tell theres any golden syrup flavourings. will stick to tescos own version in future. The only good things are its thick and the oats are nice and soft.
Great for breakfast, just add a small chopped banana, keeps you going till lunch time