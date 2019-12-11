Trebor Softmints Peppermint 4Roll

- Energy378 kJ 89 kcal4%
- Fat<0.1 g<1%
- Saturates0 g0%
- Sugars17 g19%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589 kJ
Product Description
- Mint flavoured chewy centred sweets in a crisp candy coating.
- Delicious chewy peppermint flavoured sweet, covered in a crunchy outer shell
- Multipack contains 4 x 44.9g rolls
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 179g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Natural Mint Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see under flap
Number of uses
7-8 servings per pack
Warnings
- CHOKING WARNING: Not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Trebor products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- themintpeople.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
4 x 44.9g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1/2 roll (23.8 g**)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1589 kJ
|378 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|374 kcal
|89 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|93 g
|22 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|73 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Protein
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|50 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|6 g
|**based on 7 sweets
|-
|-
|-
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
CHOKING WARNING: Not suitable for children under 4
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019