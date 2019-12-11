By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trebor Softmints Peppermint 4Roll

image 1 of Trebor Softmints Peppermint 4Roll
£ 1.30
£0.73/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 1/2 roll (23.8 g**) contains
  • Energy378 kJ 89 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates0 g
    0%
  • Sugars17 g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589 kJ

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured chewy centred sweets in a crisp candy coating.
  • Delicious chewy peppermint flavoured sweet, covered in a crunchy outer shell
  • Multipack contains 4 x 44.9g rolls
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 179g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Natural Mint Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see under flap

Number of uses

7-8 servings per pack

Warnings

  • CHOKING WARNING: Not suitable for children under 4

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Trebor products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • themintpeople.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

4 x 44.9g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/2 roll (23.8 g**)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1589 kJ378 kJ8400 kJ/
-374 kcal89 kcal2000 kcal
Fat <0.1 g<0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 0 g0 g20 g
Carbohydrate 93 g22 g260 g
of which Sugars 73 g17 g90 g
Protein <0.1 g<0.1 g50 g
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g6 g
**based on 7 sweets---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

CHOKING WARNING: Not suitable for children under 4

