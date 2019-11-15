Cully & Sully Pea & Minty Soup 400G

Horrible
I expect pea soup to be fairly sweet as peas have natural sweetness. Why then was sugar added to this. It was soooo sweet I'm afraid I had to pour most of it down the sink. Disgusting!!
I just had to tell you ...
Simply delicious. Through and through, a perfectly produced product ...
Delicious
Great tasting soup, tried to reorder but it isn't available, which is disappointing. I hope it comes back into stock soon
Delicious
Absolutely delicious the best soup I've had from a supermarket, after trying this soup I went and purchased all their other soups and they are just as tasty as this. I had a cully and sully soup every day for a year I I love them. But the pea and mint is my favrit I'd give 10 stars.