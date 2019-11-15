By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cully & Sully Pea & Minty Soup 400G

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Cully & Sully Pea & Minty Soup 400G
£ 1.75
£4.38/kg

Product Description

  • Positively Distinctly Pea & Minty Soup
  • Archaeologists have unearthed peas in ancient Chinese tombs. The Chinese believe that their emperor, Shu Nung, discovered peas 5, 000 years ago. He is said to have wandered through the countryside collecting plants suitable for food or medicine. Potential edibles were fed to a dog, then a servant and, if both survived, the emperor himself would taste the new food.
  • Meet Cully & Sully
  • Cully & Sully love food. Growing up in Ireland's foodie capital, Cork, they ate a lot of good food, Cully (the cook) knows that for good food you need great ingredients.
  • They also love business (well Sully does!!). The business of making good, honest & tasty foods is what Cully & Sully do best!
  • This is sully's favourite
  • Great taste gold 2012
  • Winner of the Global Sial D'Or - World's best new product
  • Totally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Peas (46%), Water, Onions, Celery, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Vegetables [Onion, Celery, Carrots, Parsley], Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Salt, Fresh Mint (011%), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°-4°CSuitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a pan, over a medium heat bring to the boil stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before heating
  • Pretend you're dining out:
  • Garnish your soup with crispy bacon. Fry some streaky bacon whole until crispy. Dry in a paper towel and chop into little bits. Sprinkle over soup. You could also use chorizo or spicy sausage or add a little extra freshly chopped mint and a blob of cream.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cully & Sully,
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.

Return to

  www.cullyandsully.ie
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.
  • www.cullyandsully.ie

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 246kJ/59kcal
Fat 1.9g
Of which Saturates 1.0g
Carbohydrates5.9g
Of which Sugars 5.0g
Fibre 3.1g
Protein 3.0g
Salt 0.55g

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

I expect pea soup to be fairly sweet as peas have natural sweetness. Why then was sugar added to this. It was soooo sweet I'm afraid I had to pour most of it down the sink. Disgusting!!

I just had to tell you ...

5 stars

Simply delicious. Through and through, a perfectly produced product ...

Delicious

5 stars

Great tasting soup, tried to reorder but it isn't available, which is disappointing. I hope it comes back into stock soon

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious the best soup I've had from a supermarket, after trying this soup I went and purchased all their other soups and they are just as tasty as this. I had a cully and sully soup every day for a year I I love them. But the pea and mint is my favrit I'd give 10 stars.

