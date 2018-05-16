Extra Ice Peppermint Gum 10 Pieces

Product Description
- Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Menthol and Mint Flavours.
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
- Oral Health Foundation Approved*
- Irish Dental Association Approved*
- *Extra sugarfree chewing gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Sugarfree gum with microgranules
- Helps keep teeth clean in a way you can feel
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Sugarfree
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Mannitol, Gum Base, Thickener Gum Arabic, Humectant Glycerol, Flavourings, Bulking Agent Calcium Phosphates, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA, Colour E133
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Best Before: See Side.
Preparation and Usage
- Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.
Number of uses
10 Count
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- @www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|599 kJ/144 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|(Of which Saturates
|0 g)
|Carbohydrate
|59.9 g
|(Of which: Sugars
|0 g)
|Polyols
|59.9 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
