Tesco Floor Wipes Antibacterial 15Pk

Great product
Handy for bathroom floor so convenient
Good value for money
Good quality item
Dry up to quickly
These are not very good they dry up to quickly and do eat fit on my floor mop. Why Tesco stopped Cif floor wipes🙄 I don’t know.
Not recommended
When we first bought these they were fine and fitted easily on the floor mop also bought from Tescos. However we now find that each wipe has been reduced in width so it is virtually impossible to get them to fit on the mop. If this is a cost-cutting measure then it seems a bad decision.
Large wipes for multiuse and floor cleaning. Quick
Large wipes for multiuse and floor cleaning. Quick and easy to use, leaving a fresh scents.
Streak fee clean
Work as well as leading brands and much cheaper,if like me you can no longer get down on hands and knees to wash floors place on underside if squeege mop and push around floor,not too moist so no danger of falling after use,though ysyally dry light floor tiles with paper towel,again using mop and give a great no streak clean.