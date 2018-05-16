Tesco Original Multi Surface Wipes 40'S

Product Description
- Tesco anti bac multi surface wipes.
- For more information see www.wetwipeinfo.com
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria Bleach free 40 wipes
- Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E.coli, Listeria, Salmonella & MRSA. Specially formulated for kitchens, nurseries and bathrooms. Compliant with EN13697. Suitable for: High chairs Sinks and draining boards Kitchen worktops Bins Kitchen units Shower screens Toilet and toilet seats Taps and plugholes Baths and sinks Children's toys
- Compliant with EN13697.
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria
- Bleach-free
- This product has not been tested on animals
Information
Ingredients
Tesco Anti+bac original multi surface wipes contain amongst other ingredients: Less than 5% Amphoteric Surfactant. Also contains: Disinfectant (0.55g Benzalkonium Chloride per 100g of liquid), Perfume, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone.
Storage
Store pack with label facing upwards Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Test on an inconspicuous area before use. Wipe surface vigorously removing all traces of soiling. Leave surface to air dry. Reseal pack after use to prevent wipes from drying out.
Warnings
Recycling info
Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40 x Wipes
Safety information
