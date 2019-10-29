Tesco 8 Dark Chocolate Ices 560Ml Price Marked

Lovely dark chocolate choc-ices
Lovely dark chocolate choc-ices at a reasonable price, just love them.
At least they were cold
At least they were cold. As for the rest, no discernible taste that I could detect. Moral is you get what you pay for
They are ok when you can find them, the seem to be
They are ok when you can find them, the seem to be out of stock in Cirencester Town Center store. Can you please make them available!
Tastes as good as higher prices ice's
One of Tesco's best tasting, great value items ENOUGH dark chocolate to notice it but not sickly or overpowering, nice creamy vanilla ice cream. Average size. Just as good as higher prices ice's