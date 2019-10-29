By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Dark Chocolate Ices 560Ml Price Marked

£ 1.00
£0.18/100ml
One choc ice
  • Energy513kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 293kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream, covered in a dark chocolate flavour coating.
  • 8 Dark Choc Ices
  • Silky ice cream covered in a crisp dark chocolate flavour shell
  • Pack size: 560ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (27%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Propane-1, 2-diol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Colour (Carotenes).

Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating contains: Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If ice cream has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8 x 70ml e (560ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1220kJ / 293kcal513kJ / 123kcal
Fat19.2g8.1g
Saturates17.0g7.1g
Carbohydrate26.0g10.9g
Sugars21.2g8.9g
Fibre1.7g0.7g
Protein3.2g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Lovely dark chocolate choc-ices

5 stars

Lovely dark chocolate choc-ices at a reasonable price, just love them.

At least they were cold

1 stars

At least they were cold. As for the rest, no discernible taste that I could detect. Moral is you get what you pay for

They are ok when you can find them, the seem to be

5 stars

They are ok when you can find them, the seem to be out of stock in Cirencester Town Center store. Can you please make them available!

Tastes as good as higher prices ice's

5 stars

One of Tesco's best tasting, great value items ENOUGH dark chocolate to notice it but not sickly or overpowering, nice creamy vanilla ice cream. Average size. Just as good as higher prices ice's

