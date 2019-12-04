By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Cream Meringues 2 Pack

Tesco Fresh Cream Meringues 2 Pack
£ 1.40
One meringue
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1626kJ / 389kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Meringues with a chocolate flavoured coating containing plain chocolate, filled with stabilised cream.
  • Carefully baked for a crisp, chewy meringue, filled with whipped cream. Made with British cream.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cream (Milk) (45%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Plain Chocolate (4.5%), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Sucrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Plain Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e (2 x 30g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne meringue (30g)
Energy1626kJ / 389kcal488kJ / 117kcal
Fat21.2g6.4g
Saturates14.7g4.4g
Carbohydrate45.5g13.7g
Sugars45.2g13.6g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein3.9g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing in the extreme

1 stars

Very disappointing. I've not bought these for a long time, but they used to be twice the size and were almost as good as homemade meringues. Now, their tiny little puffs of nothing that collapse as soon as you touch them, filled with what appeared to be that nasty squirty cream stuff that disintegrates - not at all like fresh whipped cream. Also, the sweet flavour was artificial, not of sugar at all. Online purchase as unable to get to shops at the moment, so not able to see just how tiny they are now. Doubt they would have lasted 1 day, never mind 2+ days as stated. Will never purchase again.

Not worth it

1 stars

Very small, hardly any cream and not at all chewy as stated. Rubbish!

Undersized, thin empty shells of merringue

2 stars

Sadly undersized and disappointing - we found two helpings of plain air, inside two very thin shells of meringue, sandwiching insufficient aerated cream. Old-fashioned meringues are double the size and much more solid. We would prefer to pay extra money for better quality, without chocolate.

Last week's meringues appear to have shrunk! Doubt

3 stars

Last week's meringues appear to have shrunk! Doubt if I'll buy any more.

Best shop bought Meringues

5 stars

Haven't bought shop meringues before, I have always made my own but ill health means I cannot do this anymore. I shall buy every time I place an order in future am unable to get into the store anymore so have to do all my shopping on line and these are a treat for my husband and myself

