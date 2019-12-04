Tesco Fresh Cream Meringues 2 Pack

Disappointing in the extreme
Very disappointing. I've not bought these for a long time, but they used to be twice the size and were almost as good as homemade meringues. Now, their tiny little puffs of nothing that collapse as soon as you touch them, filled with what appeared to be that nasty squirty cream stuff that disintegrates - not at all like fresh whipped cream. Also, the sweet flavour was artificial, not of sugar at all. Online purchase as unable to get to shops at the moment, so not able to see just how tiny they are now. Doubt they would have lasted 1 day, never mind 2+ days as stated. Will never purchase again.
Not worth it
Very small, hardly any cream and not at all chewy as stated. Rubbish!
Undersized, thin empty shells of merringue
Sadly undersized and disappointing - we found two helpings of plain air, inside two very thin shells of meringue, sandwiching insufficient aerated cream. Old-fashioned meringues are double the size and much more solid. We would prefer to pay extra money for better quality, without chocolate.
Last week's meringues appear to have shrunk! Doubt if I'll buy any more.
Best shop bought Meringues
Haven't bought shop meringues before, I have always made my own but ill health means I cannot do this anymore. I shall buy every time I place an order in future am unable to get into the store anymore so have to do all my shopping on line and these are a treat for my husband and myself